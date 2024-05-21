Trump Jokes about Being ‘Three-Term’ President, Leftists Go Insane

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) During a weekend speech, Donald Trump joked about running for a third term, which resulted in leftists going crazy and thinking that he said that seriously.

While giving his speech to the National Rifle Association at the group’s annual meeting, Trump remembered the four terms of former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt who extended his stay in the White House after World War II started, Trending Politics reported.

“You know, FDR 16 years — almost 16 years — he was four terms. I don’t know, are we going to be considered three-term? Or two-term? You tell me,” Trump said, with the audience roaring in approval.

Joe Biden’s campaign quickly responded to the remark by intentionally misinterpreting that Trump wants to “violate the Constitution,” despite Trump’s previous statement back in April 2024, that he wouldn’t be in favor of abolishing or skirting the Constitution’s 22nd Amendment that was enacted in 1944 to limit future presidents to two four-year terms.

“I wouldn’t be in favor of it at all. I intend to serve four years and do a great job. And I want to bring our country back. I want to put it back on the right track. Our country is going down. We’re a failing nation right now. We’re a nation in turmoil,” Trump said.

Next month, Trump would be able to point out during the upcoming debate with Biden how the current occupier of the White House struggles to “put two sentences together,” as he said last week.

However, during the speech, Trump also said that he wanted to see Biden tested for drugs, joking about the fact that Biden was drugged right before the State of the Union just so that he would be able to give a speech.

“He did that State of the Union the other day – he was high as a kite. So I think we should call for drug tests in the debate,” he said.