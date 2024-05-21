Quantcast
Monday, May 20, 2024

Trump Jokes about Being ‘Three-Term’ President, Leftists Go Insane

'I don’t know, are we going to be considered three-term?...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the National Rifle Association Convention, April 14, 2023, in Indianapolis. Trump is expected to address thousands of members of the NRA in Texas Saturday, May 18, 2024, a day after campaigning in Minnesota. Trump has pledged to continue to defend the Second Amendment and has called himself "the best friend gun owners have ever had in the White House." (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) During a weekend speech, Donald Trump joked about running for a third term, which resulted in leftists going crazy and thinking that he said that seriously.

While giving his speech to the National Rifle Association at the group’s annual meeting, Trump remembered the four terms of former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt who extended his stay in the White House after World War II started, Trending Politics reported.

“You know, FDR 16 years — almost 16 years — he was four terms. I don’t know, are we going to be considered three-term? Or two-term? You tell me,” Trump said, with the audience roaring in approval.

Joe Biden’s campaign quickly responded to the remark by intentionally misinterpreting that Trump wants to “violate the Constitution,” despite Trump’s previous statement back in April 2024, that he wouldn’t be in favor of abolishing or skirting the Constitution’s 22nd Amendment that was enacted in 1944 to limit future presidents to two four-year terms.

“I wouldn’t be in favor of it at all. I intend to serve four years and do a great job. And I want to bring our country back. I want to put it back on the right track. Our country is going down. We’re a failing nation right now. We’re a nation in turmoil,” Trump said.

Next month, Trump would be able to point out during the upcoming debate with Biden how the current occupier of the White House struggles to “put two sentences together,” as he said last week.

However, during the speech, Trump also said that he wanted to see Biden tested for drugs, joking about the fact that Biden was drugged right before the State of the Union just so that he would be able to give a speech.

“He did that State of the Union the other day – he was high as a kite. So I think we should call for drug tests in the debate,” he said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Claims He Was VP During Pandemic, Says ‘Something Snapped in Trump’
Next article
Stanford Univ. Now Has 177 DEI Employees

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com