Biden Made 148 Mistakes During 2024 Public Remarks, White House Says

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A review of official White House transcripts revealed that White House communications staff had to correct Joe Biden’s public remarks at least 148 times since the beginning of 2024.

The White House officially updated its transcript with corrections to what Biden said out loud at least 148 times, the Daily Caller reported after reviewing Biden’s 118 statements, speeches and conversations with reporters from Jan. 1, 2024, to Apr. 24, 2024.

The news source added that some modifications included corrections to names, dates and titles of organizations, while others changed verbs and modified the meaning of Biden’s statement entirely. According to the White House staff, words that Biden didn’t say, but should’ve, also have been added to the transcripts.

“We must be honest: The threat to democracy must be defended [defeated],” the corrected State of the Union stated.

The Caller also compared the number of changes in Biden’s transcripts to a sampling of public remarks from Donald Trump.

The Biden White House corrected Biden’s State of the Union transcript 13 times, while the Trump White House didn’t modify Trump’s State of the Union address transcript at all.

Additionally, for Biden’s remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast, the White House corrected the transcript eight times. The Trump White House adjusted the transcript only once when Trump missed one word in a quote.

The White House modified Biden’s 2024 Earth Day remarks eight times in their final transcript. Trump’s transcript was not corrected at all.