NYC Kids Are Brainwashed w/ Anti-White, BLM Propaganda

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was discovered that children at a Brooklyn public elementary school are being brainwashed with a coloring book that contains far-left, communist and BLM propaganda.

Teachers at PS 321 — the kindergarten through fifth-grade school in Park Slope — supplied students last week with the coloring book, What We Believe, as part of a lesson for Black History Month, according to the Free Press.

The leftist book promotes the 13 principles of the BLM movement through drawings and worksheets, under titles like “Queer Affirming,” “Transgender Affirming,” and “Restorative Justice.” BLM’s “national demands,” like “mandate black history & ethnic studies,” “hire more black teachers” and “fund counselors not cops” are also included in the coloring book.

Among the BLM principles are “Black Villages” which is described as “disrupting the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement” and “Intergenerational” which encourages a “communal network free from ageism.”

A parent of a fourth grader who goes to that school, whose grandparents fled Communist China before permanently moving to the U.S., said that she and her husband were “shocked” that the book uses the word “comrade” and promotes other political propaganda.

“Using the word ‘comrades’ comes from Communist times. They are using words that I don’t think are appropriate for elementary school,” the parent of a 10-year-old daughter said.

She then said that the only reason why she even discovered the book on Feb. 13, 2024, was because it was a snowy day that forced her daughter to learn from home.

“This is classwork, not homework. If it weren’t for the snow, we wouldn’t have known,” she said.

Another parent whose family left the Soviet Union when she was a teenager also expressed her concern by saying that the language in the book reminds her “of the songs [they] were made to sing as elementary school children.”

“‘Dismantling’ and ‘comrade’ and everything — it really reminds me of the word salad that was a part of those songs,” the parent said, adding that the BLM movement is is communism because it is the “same salad” but with a “different dressing.”