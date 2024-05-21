Cardi B Says She Won’t Endorse or Vote for Biden Again: ‘People Got Betrayed’

(Headline USA) Call him a W.U.P.—“washed-up president.”

Rapper Cardi B revealed last week that she will not vote for President Joe Biden again despite endorsing him in 2020, citing his “frustrating” lies and failed economic policies.

Cardi B claimed Biden’s four years in office have been marked by “layers of disappointment,” including the high cost of living and continued inflationary prices.

“I feel like people got betrayed,” she told Rolling Stone magazine.

“It’s just like, d***, y’all not caring about nobody. Then, it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it—there is a solution,” she continued. “I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f***ing thing.”

This isn’t the first time Cardi B has blasted Biden for high inflation. In January 2023, she posted a video on social media complaining about the price of groceries.

“What the f*** is going on?” she asked at the time. “Lettuce was like $2 a couple months ago and now it’s like f***ing $7, of course I’m [going to] say something. The f***?”

The rapper endorsed Biden back in 2020 after initially supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

This year, however, Cardi B said she does not plan to endorse—or vote for—any political candidate.

“I’m not endorsing no f***ing presidents no more, because how is there a $100 million budget cut in New York City for f***ing schools, library, police safety, and sanitation?” she said.

Cardi B is the latest celebrity to renounce her support of Biden. Earlier this year, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also admitted he regrets endorsing Biden in 2020 and that he will not publicly announce his support for a political candidate this year.

“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time. I realize now going into this election, I will not do that, my goal is to bring this country together,” he said.