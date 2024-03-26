Quantcast
Plane Passenger Faces Charges for Anti-Jewish, Anti-White Remarks

'You're all teaming up. See how most of the people are white here?'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Editor’s note: Videos contain derogatory language.

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) On a recent American Airlines flight departing out of Tampa International Airport, a passenger refused to comply with instructions, leading to a belligerent string of anti-Semitic and other racist insults, and ultimately to a physical altercation, the Blaze reported.

In video footage of the incident, a flight attendant can be seen asking the passenger to follow instructions before the apparently drunken passenger flies off-the-handle, beginning his string of insults with Jewish slurs.

The passenger’s belligerence caught the attention of another passenger, an off-duty police officer, who, showing little patience for the misbehavior, tried to talk him down.

“You want to be a tough guy, bro?” the crazed passenger told his interlocutor. “You’re all teaming up. See how most of the people are white here?”

The unruly man appeared to be a foreigner since he told the flight attendant, “I’m trying to get to my home country, and you all people made it harder for me to get to my home country. I’m telling you, I’m telling you.”

Ultimately, the crazed passenger instigated a fight with another passenger, who also appeared to be an off-duty cop or air marshal.

After some scuffling, the offender was put into a headlock and rendered harmless. “Put your hands down and don’t touch anybody,” said the man who claimed to be a police officer.

Many of the other passengers on the plane applauded the undercover cop’s effort

American Airlines issued a statement apologizing to their customers for the “disturbance in the cabin involving a disruptive customer,” thanking “our team for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

As a result of the incident, the flight was delayed 30 minutes. No other passengers were harmed.

According to a Philadelphia Inquirer report, the belligerent customer was arrested when he was moved off the plane and charged with disorderly intoxication and two counts of battery.

