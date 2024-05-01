Quantcast
Tuesday, April 30, 2024

House Dems Rally to Rescue Johnson, Igniting ‘Democrat Speaker’ Moniker

'He should resign, switch parties, and continue voting for Biden’s open border invasion of America...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., takes the oath to be the new House speaker from the Dean of the House Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, FIle)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) House Democrats have thrown a lifeline to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., amid escalating threats of a motion to vacate. 

In a statement published Tuesday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries declared that his caucus would block any threats to oust Johnson as speaker. Johnson is currently facing calls to resign from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

“We will vote to table Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Motion to Vacate the Chair. If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed,” Jeffries said in a statement co-signed by Democratic Whip Katherine Clark and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar. 

House Democrats argued that their move to table the motion aimed to “turn the page of this chapter of Pro-Putin Republican obstruction,” following the passage of a $95 billion foreign aid package.

Central to the Greene-led threats against Johnson was his endorsement of the foreign aid package, which included a controversial $65 billion aid earmarked for Ukraine, currently at war with Russia.

Greene took to Twitter to lambast Johnson, branding him a “Democrat Speaker of the House.”

She added, “He should resign, switch parties, and continue voting for Biden’s open border invasion of America, endless wars, full term abortion on demand, trans agenda on children, warrantless spying on the American people, weaponizing government against President Trump and his supporters, and every other Democrat wishlist item he’s handed over.”

Despite opposition from Greene and other staunch conservatives, Johnson, alongside Democrats, passed the aid package while allocating no funds for the southern border.  

In their statement, Democrats pointed to Johnson’s infamous role in passing the deal as their rationale for safeguarding his position. 

“From the very beginning of this Congress, House Democrats have put people over politics and found bipartisan common ground with traditional Republicans in order to deliver real results,” they asserted. “At the same time, House Democrats have aggressively pushed back against MAGA extremism. We will continue to do just that.” 

Earlier in their statement, Democrats accused Republicans of “irresponsibly delaying” the multi-billion-dollar foreign aid package. 

“Thanks to a bipartisan coalition of Democrats and Republicans, led by President Biden, we were finally able to meet the national security needs of the American people,” they added. 

With Democrats threatening to table the motion to vacate, it seems unlikely that such a motion would succeed.

Notably, Johnson’s predecessor, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., had hoped that Democrats would save him from a motion to vacate led by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Instead, Democrats, alongside 8 other Republicans, voted against McCarthy, precipitating an abrupt end to his speakership last year.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Stefanik Calls for Ethics Probe into Jack Smith for Attempted Election Interference
Next article
Trump Vows to Address Anti-White Racism

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com