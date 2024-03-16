College Forces Its Athletes to Watch Anti-White Propaganda

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Student-athletes of Davidson College were recently required to watch the video “I’m Not Racist… Am I?” which labels all white people as racists.

The hatred of white people was exposed and denounced by the Davidsonians for Freedom of Thought and Discourse, an alumni-run free speech organization, after learning the North Carolina institution forced the students to watch it this semester, the College Fix reported.

The organization told the Fix in an email statement last week that “in one clip of the film that [they] uncovered, is the unequivocal repetition that all white people are racist and people of color cannot be racist.”

“The students with whom we have spoken about this film found it offensive, divisive and personally insulting,” the organization wrote.

Instead of normal school hours, the athletic department opted to show the film on a Sunday afternoon, with the students expressing their disappointment about the fact that, in addition to being subjected to anti-white racism, they were compelled to participate in the event “for over three hours on a Sunday afternoon.”

The viewing could facilitate conflict among student-athletes, the free speech organization added.

Late last month, the organization started a petition to advocate for student’s rights and oppose future instances of ideological oppression.

The petition also exposed “numerous” class syllabi, including Spanish 101, multivariable calculus and cell biology classes, that contained “controversial ‘anti-oppression’ behaviors unrelated to the course subject” as another cause for concern.

The group discovered that the syllabi include statements like “We can only identify how power and privilege play out when we are conscious and committed to understanding how white supremacy, patriarchy, classism, heterosexism, cisgenderism, ableism and all other systems of oppression affect each of us.”

“… understand and embrace that you will feel discomfort and pain as you face your part in oppression,” one of the class syllabi that was obtained by the group said.

On March 5, 2024, Davidson College defended both the video and syllabi in an emailed statement to the Fix that was filled with buzzwords about how students should accept “other people’s points of view.”