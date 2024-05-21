Quantcast
Monday, May 20, 2024

Stanford Univ. Now Has 177 DEI Employees

'Given Stanford’s current trajectory, DEI will likely keep growing. At each step, it will degrade the quality of scholarship and academic rigor...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Stanford University
Students walk on the Stanford University campus. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Stanford University now employs at least 177 people whose task is to indoctrinate students with DEI propaganda.

This represents an increase of nearly 100 employees in three years, as it was revealed in the 2021 research by the Heritage Foundation that there were 80 DEI staffers at the university during that year.

The current list of 177 indoctrinators was compiled by an anonymous researcher, conservative education activist Christopher Rufo reported.

“Given Stanford’s current trajectory, DEI will likely keep growing. At each step, it will degrade the quality of scholarship and academic rigor. The question is whether dissenters—professors, students and alumni who reject the ideological capture of the university—will have enough power to dislodge more than 100 full-time bureaucrats” Rufo wrote.

He then wrote that the university president probably wouldn’t have the backbone to push back against the woke ideologues.

“Stanford’s new interim president, Richard Saller, was hired in part to moderate ideological influence on campus. But according to sources familiar with Saller in his previous role as dean of the School of Humanities and Sciences, he probably lacks the strength to push back against DEI,” Rufo wrote.

The DEI research included the name and title of each Stanford DEI employee, including 10 different university-level administrators, such as vice provosts, vice presidents, directors and managers and another six DEI officials in the admissions office, the College Fix reported.

The law school, computer science department, neurosciences institute, Graduate School of Business, Haas Center for Public Service and Office of Postdoctoral Affairs all have one or two employees dedicated to spreading the DEI propaganda.

The Stanford School of Medicine went as far as employing 16 different DEI staffers, including a chief DEI officer, senior executive director for DEI, special advisor to DEI programs, associate director of DEI community partnerships, diversity coordinator and senior director of DEI pediatrics.

Additionally, 15 Stanford “IDEAL Initiative” scholars were included in the list. IDEAL stands for “Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access in a Learning Environment.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Jokes about Being ‘Three-Term’ President, Leftists Go Insane

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com