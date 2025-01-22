Quantcast
Trump Makes Return Trip to N.C., Still Reeling from Hurricane Helene

'I’m going to North Carolina, which has been abandoned by the Democrats...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Adam Smith and Donald Trump- PHOTO: Ben Sellers, Headline USA - all rights reserved
Retired Green Beret Adam Smith, leader of the 'Redneck Air Force,' shakes hands with former President Donald Trump / PHOTO: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he plans to visit North Carolina in the upcoming days because the Democrats “abandoned” the state while they were surviving the consequences of Hurricane Helene.

During a recent press conference, Trump announced he would also visit Los Angeles after the city’s residents faced several destructive wildfires.

“We’re going to take care of Los Angeles. I’m going there. I’m going to North Carolina, which has been abandoned by the Democrats,” he said. “And, I’m going to North Carolina very importantly first. I’ll be there on Friday, and then I’m going from there to Los Angeles, and then I’m going to Nevada.”

Breitbart reported that, in addition to North Carolina, people in Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and Virginia were also affected by Hurricane Helene.

Several people from North Carolina, the state affected by Hurricane Helene the most, noted that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) never bothered to help them when needed.

While the state’s residents were suffering and dying, FEMA was setting up “rumor control” to silence those who criticized the agency and deflecting the blame on its disastrous response to the tragedy. Joe Biden even went as far as saying that Hurricane Helene victims are “happy across the board.”

The leftist establishment’s hatred for the American people in North Carolina became even more evident when different news sources revealed that the FEMA had been “ghosting” the Hurricane Helene victims by ignoring their phone calls, prioritizing the DEI ideology over the lives of innocent people and ordering hurricane relief workers to avoid the homes of Trump supporters.

FEMA then tried to save her reputation by firing the person who was telling the workers to avoid Trump supporters. However, the woman who was fired later stated that it was not her initiative but rather an instruction from the Washington, D.C., the claim that was supported by another whistleblower.

While the government bureaucrats were busy stealing money from the American taxpayers, Trump was helping those who became a victim of the hurricane.

