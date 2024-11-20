Quantcast
Wednesday, November 20, 2024

FEMA Whistleblower: Agency Leadership Views Trump Supporters as ‘Domestic Terrorists’

'He recommended that the family remove Trump campaign materials and signs from their house and yard, stating that his FEMA supervisors view Trump supporters as domestic terrorists...'

Posted by Contributing Author
A sign supporting Donald Trump / PHOTO: AP/Matt Rourke

(Headline USA) A FEMA whistleblower alleged this week that agency officials consider President-elect Donald Trump’s supporters to be “domestic terrorists.”

The bombshell allegation comes just weeks after a report revealed FEMA directed its employees to avoid homes with pro-Trump signs in hurricane-ravaged neighborhoods.

According to the House Oversight Committee, one FEMA contractor who allegedly visited a Georgia home with pro-Trump signage recommended that the family get rid of the signs completely.

“He recommended that the family remove Trump campaign materials and signs from their house and yard, stating that his FEMA supervisors view Trump supporters as domestic terrorists,” Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., wrote on X. 

The family worried that they might lose any potential FEMA aid and quickly complied, Comer added.

“Nevertheless, FEMA has not returned to their residence,” he said.

The House Oversight Committee grilled FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell about the agency’s alleged discrimination this week, but Criswell insisted that political discrimination is not widespread within the agency.

“We are working with the inspector general to determine whether or not this is broader than this, but the evidence that I have seen so far shows that this was an isolated incident, and it has not gone beyond what this one employee did,” Criswell told the committee. 

However, FEMA supervisor Marn’i Washington, whose email directing staffers to avoid visibly pro-Trump homes set off this chain of events, insisted she was following direct FEMA policy.

“FEMA preaches avoidance first, and then de-escalation. This is not isolated. This is a colossal event of avoidance,” Washington, who has since been fired, said. “Not just in the state of Florida. You will find avoidance in the Carolinas.”

Washington went on to claim she is being “framed” for the policy.

“It’s a collective effort in order for everyone to feel comfortable, in order to render the servitude,” she said. “I don’t have a horse in that race. My orders come from my superior, and I simply just execute.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘View’ Host Forced to Read On-Air Clarification after Gaetz Slander

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com