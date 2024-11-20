FEMA Whistleblower: Agency Leadership Views Trump Supporters as ‘Domestic Terrorists’

(Headline USA) A FEMA whistleblower alleged this week that agency officials consider President-elect Donald Trump’s supporters to be “domestic terrorists.”

The bombshell allegation comes just weeks after a report revealed FEMA directed its employees to avoid homes with pro-Trump signs in hurricane-ravaged neighborhoods.

According to the House Oversight Committee, one FEMA contractor who allegedly visited a Georgia home with pro-Trump signage recommended that the family get rid of the signs completely.

“He recommended that the family remove Trump campaign materials and signs from their house and yard, stating that his FEMA supervisors view Trump supporters as domestic terrorists,” Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., wrote on X.

🚨🚨🚨 My staff just made contact with a new whistleblower who provided a credible account that a FEMA contractor visited the home of an elderly disabled veteran's family around October 10. While there, he recommended that the family remove Trump campaign materials and signs… — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) November 19, 2024

The family worried that they might lose any potential FEMA aid and quickly complied, Comer added.

“Nevertheless, FEMA has not returned to their residence,” he said.

The House Oversight Committee grilled FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell about the agency’s alleged discrimination this week, but Criswell insisted that political discrimination is not widespread within the agency.

“We are working with the inspector general to determine whether or not this is broader than this, but the evidence that I have seen so far shows that this was an isolated incident, and it has not gone beyond what this one employee did,” Criswell told the committee.

However, FEMA supervisor Marn’i Washington, whose email directing staffers to avoid visibly pro-Trump homes set off this chain of events, insisted she was following direct FEMA policy.

“FEMA preaches avoidance first, and then de-escalation. This is not isolated. This is a colossal event of avoidance,” Washington, who has since been fired, said. “Not just in the state of Florida. You will find avoidance in the Carolinas.”

Washington went on to claim she is being “framed” for the policy.

“It’s a collective effort in order for everyone to feel comfortable, in order to render the servitude,” she said. “I don’t have a horse in that race. My orders come from my superior, and I simply just execute.”