Infamous Ex FEMA Official’s Anti-Trump Bias Was Not Isolated

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Now-infamous former Federal Emergency Management Agency official recently revealed that she didn’t help Donald Trump supporters in Florida after Hurricane Helene because the agency told her to do that.

On Monday, Marn’i Washington claimed during an interview with YouTube podcaster Roland Martin that the event was not isolated. She added that she had followed a widespread FEMA policy of avoiding “politically hostile” homes.

“FEMA preaches avoidance first, and then de-escalation. This is not isolated. This is a colossal event of avoidance,” she said. “Not just in the state of Florida. You will find avoidance in the Carolinas.”

An anonymous FEMA official who talked to the New York Post confirmed Washington’s claim, adding that the agency practices skipping Trump-supporting houses — or avoiding “white or conservative-dominated” disaster zones altogether. According to the official, this is an open secret at the agency that has been going on for years.

The official also said that Washington probably received “very clear guidance” from her supervisors.

“I have heard from other entities who are serving in North Carolina that there was clear guidance saying to be ‘mindful’ of the types of people who are in Western North Carolina — they’re largely Republican, very conservative — very derogatory sorts of references in their culture,” the official said.

Conservatives on Twitter criticized the woman and the agency for their actions.

“People’s lives were on the line. FEMA chose to discriminate against Americans for their beliefs. We will get to the bottom of this,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., wrote.

The FEMA official fired for telling workers to avoid homes with Trump signs in FL said this transpires in other states, including the Carolinas. People's lives were on the line. FEMA chose to discriminate against Americans for their beliefs. We will get to the bottom of this! pic.twitter.com/rmYKrV9CYM — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) November 12, 2024

Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, also responded to the recent news.

“Accountability is coming for this bureaucratic weaponization by the DC apparatus,” he wrote.

The FEMA official just fired for telling workers to avoid homes with Trump signs after the hurricanes in Florida now says this wasn't an isolated incident—FEMA workers were also instructed to do the same in the Carolinas. Accountability is coming for this bureaucratic… pic.twitter.com/t89MQdizfv — Congressman Michael Cloud (@RepCloudTX) November 12, 2024

Others remembered how the mainstream media mocked Trump for saying that FEMA avoided helping conservatives, and in the end, it turned out to be true.

That means exactly what Trump said was true. That means what many on the Right said was true. This is going to get much bigger of a controversy when the truth comes out. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) November 12, 2024

“Whoa. This is going to get good before it’s over. They will be eating each other,” author Juanita Broaddrick wrote.

Whoa. This is going to get good before it's over. They will be eating each other. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 12, 2024

The recent news came after FEMA and the entire Left avoided helping conservatives who were suffering and dying because of Hurricane Helene.

FEMA even went as far as setting up “rumor control” and deflecting the blame after facing backlash from Americans who were saying that the agency prioritized illegal aliens and DEI over them. It was also reported that half of the phone calls from Americans who needed help from the agency were ignored.