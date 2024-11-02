Quantcast
Friday, November 1, 2024

Report: FEMA Ghosts Hurricane Victims, Ignores Half of Phone Calls

'We will not rush disaster survivors to get off the phone...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Remember when Trump warned a Biden-Harris administration would reroute Americans’ emergency calls to automated lines and the legacy media claimed he was fearmongering? Well, that’s now reality. 

Biden-Harris’s FEMA failed to answer nearly half of the calls from Americans affected by this year’s hurricane season, according to disturbing data reviewed first by Politico.

Between Oct. 14 and Oct. 20, approximately 423,000 callers were unable to reach a FEMA agent. This was 47 percent of the week’s 900,000 calls. Those who managed to reach a person waited an average of an hour and five minutes. 

The following week, from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, FEMA ghosted 342,000 callers and forced those who did get ahold of an operator to wait an average of 25 minutes. These missed calls accounted for 31.5 percent of the week’s 500,000 calls. 

Politico reported that the data covers 19 disasters nationwide, including hurricanes Helene and Milton, which impacted Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. 

Both hurricanes left destruction in their wake, destroying homes, flooding several neighborhoods and triggering power outages. 

FEMA spokesperson Daniel Llargués defended the agency’s failure to answer calls, absurdly claiming phone operators were busy assisting other customers. 

“We will not rush disaster survivors to get off the phone,” Llargués said, according to Politico. “We’re going to stay on the phone with them as long as they need to stay on the phone to get all their answers.” 

Llargués added that calls are lengthy because operators assist with programs allegedly tailored to specific needs such as hotel stays, emergency cash or home repairs. 

“We want to make sure you understand the programs to see which program you’re best qualified for,” Llargués continued.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Her Father’s Daughter: Avowed Marxist Donald Harris Has Hidden Influence on Kamala
Next article
Bye, Bye: DeSantis Gives Biden’s Election Monitors the Boot at Florida Polls

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com