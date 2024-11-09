Quantcast
Biden-Harris Admin Ordered Relief Workers to Skip Pro-Trump Homes after Major Hurricane

'The blatant weaponization of government by partisan activists in the federal bureaucracy is yet another reason why the Biden-Harris administration is in its final days...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
A sign supporting Donald Trump / PHOTO: AP/Matt Rourke

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Biden-Harris FEMA instructed relief workers to bypass homes of supporters of now President-elect Donald Trump while surveying the damage from Hurricane Milton in Florida, according to the Daily Wire.

Internal FEMA correspondence released by the Daily Wire indicated a FEMA supervisor Marn’i Washington reportedly told workers to “avoid homes advertising Trump” as they informed residents about federal disaster relief aid. 

Washington communicated these orders on Oct. 22 and in writing on Oct. 27, approximately two weeks after Milton’s landfall in the Sunshine State. The hurricane resulted in the deaths of 24 individuals.

As a result, FEMA workers reportedly skipped 20 homes displaying Trump signs or flags, obstructing those residents from applying for federal assistance.  

The workers, part of the DHS’s surge capacity team, acknowledged they bypassed the homes because of the pro-Trump paraphernalia.  

They recorded the phrase “Trump sign no entry per leadership” in a government messaging system to explain the rationale behind not knocking on those hours. Photos of the Trump signs were also uploaded to the same system.

One employee rebuked the order in comments to the Daily Wire: “I know they’re short-staffed, I thought we could go help and make a difference. When we got there we were told to discriminate against people. It’s almost unbelievable to think that somebody in the federal government would think that’s okay.”  

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the state’s Division of Emergency Management to launch an investigation into the federal government’s “targeted discrimination of Floridians who support Donald Trump.”

He added, “The blatant weaponization of government by partisan activists in the federal bureaucracy is yet another reason why the Biden-Harris administration is in its final days.”

In response to the scandal, a FEMA spokesperson claimed the agency was “deeply disturbed” by the seemingly discriminatory act and asserted that the FEMA supervisor lacked the authority to instruct the team to avoid certain homes. 

“We are horrified that this took place and therefore have taken extreme actions to correct this situation and have ensured that the matter was addressed at all levels,” the spokesperson said. “Helping people is what we do best and our workforce across the agency will continue to serve survivors for as long as it takes.”

