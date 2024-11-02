Quantcast
FEMA Whistleblower Exposes Org. for Prioritizing DEI Over Americans

'There are higher priorities given to different racial groups...'

FEMA whistleblower

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A Federal Emergency Management Agency whistleblower recently exposed the organization’s prioritization of fulfilling its DEI policies over suffering Americans.

“There are higher priorities given to different racial groups,” FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Emergency Manager for REGION 4 Kelsey Goodman said while talking to James O’Keefe.

Goodman told O’Keefe that FEMA’s primary goal is not Americans but “equity.”

“The number one goal of FEMA is to instill equity in emergency management. It’s not to save lives. It’s not to create stronger communities that will weather future disasters,” she said.

Goodman also confirmed that FEMA wasn’t on the ground.

“[The] residents are very upset. They don’t see FEMA on the ground,” she said. “We are not there, and they’re very frustrated.”

Goodman also told O’Keefe that the organization told its employees that those who disagree with the recent status quo are “bad actors” who are “spreading misinformation.”

“We are prioritizing disadvantaged communities when there’s no clear definition of what that is,” she said. “When you’re dedicating that time and those resources to things that you can’t tie to fact… you’re not dedicating to the things that matter, which is helping American families stay safe.”

Goodman acknowledged that she could have problems after speaking out but said that it was the right thing to do.

“If you feel a calling from the Lord… you need to speak the truth,” she said, urging the organization to prioritize Americans. “We have the resources. We need to get back to basics and use them to actually help people.”

FEMA showed its true colors after southern states were significantly affected by Hurricane Helene. When people were missing and dying, the organization was sending just $750 per person, setting up “rumor control,” deflecting the blame and ignoring half of the phone calls from Hurricane Helene victims.

