Saturday, January 18, 2025

Fake News Defeat: CBS May Pay Trump Millions for Altered Kamala Interview

'Trump sued CBS after 60 Minutes edited remarks by Harris about the Israeli-Hamas war in the Middle East...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump has become the leftist media’s worst nightmare, filing several successful lawsuits to hold them accountable for their un-American conduct. This time, CBS News may be forced to pay Trump millions of dollars in an election-meddling lawsuit filed.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that executives at CBS News’s parent company, Paramount, are weighing whether to settle the federal lawsuit tied to an edited version of a 60 Minutes interview with outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris.

Paramount Global is allegedly concerned that the Trump administration may block its planned merger with Skydance Media, where the Federal Communications Commission has jurisdiction.

The merger involves the transfer of broadcast TV licenses controlled by CBS-owned stations, The Journal reported. Incoming FCC Chairman Brendan Carr suggested that accusations of bias against CBS News would be considered as the merger request is reviewed.

Trump sued CBS after 60 Minutes edited remarks by Harris about the Israeli-Hamas war in the Middle East.

The aired version of the interview showed Harris giving a succinct answer to whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was listening to the Biden administration’s demands. In contrast, Harris’s actual answer was a word salad that exposed her incoherence, with sentences that circled each other.

“The work we have done has resulted in a number of movements in the region by Israel that were very much prompted by or a result of many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region,” Harris answered in the actual interview.

However, 60 Minutes aired Harris claiming, “We’re not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end.”

The interview aired in October 2024, mere weeks before the November election. Trump affirmed that the edited interview constituted an act of election interference as it favored the Harris campaign.

While Paramount has not yet reached out to Trump about settling the lawsuit, such an outcome would not be unprecedented. ABC News settled a multi-million-dollar lawsuit filed by Trump after anchor George Stephanopoulos falsely accused Trump of rape.

In another high-profile case, CNN also settled a $1 billion lawsuit with U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young, after the network falsely accused him of exploiting vulnerable Afghans in evacuation missions. CNN was found liable for defamation and ordered to pay $5 million in compensation damages.

