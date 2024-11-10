Quantcast
Saturday, November 9, 2024

Trump Politely Slams the Door on Haley and Pompeo for New Administration

'I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump announced he will not offer cabinet positions or any jobs at all to former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. 

Trump made the announcement Saturday afternoon via Truth Social, coinciding with mounting speculation over his upcoming administration following the 2024 election.

“I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation,” Trump wrote.

The Republican powerhouse added, “I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” 

Trump’s comments came after Haley ran unsuccessfully against him for the Republican nomination in 2024. 

Haley, a former South Carolina governor, spent much of the primary season attacking Trump. She ultimately endorsed him at the Republican National Convention in July, just days after he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt. 

Pompeo was initially rumored to be a presidential contender for 2024. However, he opted out, claiming that the timing was not right. Pompeo, like Haley, spoke at the RNC and endorsed Trump. 

In a Fox News interview with Neil Cavuto in March, the former secretary of state and CIA director did not explicitly rule out serving in a Trump administration if asked.

“I don’t often comment on jobs I’ve not been offered—but If I get a chance to serve and think that I can make a difference … I’m almost certainly going to say yes to that opportunity to try and deliver on behalf of the American people,” Pompeo said. 

Haley affirmed she was open to campaigning for Trump if he asked her. “He knows I’m on standby,” Haley told CBS News’s Margaret Brennan in September. “I talked to him in June. He knows I’m ready if he ever needs me to do that.” 

Trump supporters widely opposed the prospects of Haley and Pompeo joining Trump’s second administration due to their “neocon” foreign policy views. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Look in the Mirror’: Bill Maher Delivers Blunt Message to 2024 ‘Losers’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com