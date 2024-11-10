Trump Politely Slams the Door on Haley and Pompeo for New Administration

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump announced he will not offer cabinet positions or any jobs at all to former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Trump made the announcement Saturday afternoon via Truth Social, coinciding with mounting speculation over his upcoming administration following the 2024 election.

“I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation,” Trump wrote.

The Republican powerhouse added, “I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump’s comments came after Haley ran unsuccessfully against him for the Republican nomination in 2024.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor, spent much of the primary season attacking Trump. She ultimately endorsed him at the Republican National Convention in July, just days after he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt.

Pompeo was initially rumored to be a presidential contender for 2024. However, he opted out, claiming that the timing was not right. Pompeo, like Haley, spoke at the RNC and endorsed Trump.

In a Fox News interview with Neil Cavuto in March, the former secretary of state and CIA director did not explicitly rule out serving in a Trump administration if asked.

“I don’t often comment on jobs I’ve not been offered—but If I get a chance to serve and think that I can make a difference … I’m almost certainly going to say yes to that opportunity to try and deliver on behalf of the American people,” Pompeo said.

Haley affirmed she was open to campaigning for Trump if he asked her. “He knows I’m on standby,” Haley told CBS News’s Margaret Brennan in September. “I talked to him in June. He knows I’m ready if he ever needs me to do that.”

Former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley says she’s “on standby” to campaign for Donald Trump, and that she’s “ready if he ever needs me.” See @margbrennan’s interview with Haley on Sunday at 10:30am ET. pic.twitter.com/YsZRO1MFiu — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) September 6, 2024

Trump supporters widely opposed the prospects of Haley and Pompeo joining Trump’s second administration due to their “neocon” foreign policy views.