Quantcast
Sunday, March 3, 2024

Haley Drowns in Defeat as Trump Sweeps Three Key Saturday Caucuses

'We’re coming on November 5 Joe, crooked, sleepy, Joe...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a campaign event in Concord, N.H., Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former President Donald Trump won the Republican caucuses in Idaho, Michigan and Missouri, dealing another blow to former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley as voters rejected her longshot candidacy.

The latest Saturday caucuses add to Trump’s growing list of victories, which includes Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Carolina.

Trump celebrated the triumph as a “great honor” and hinted at a “wild” general election during a Richmond, Virginia rally on Saturday evening.

“We have to let them know we’re coming for him,” Trump said, referring to President Joe Biden. “We’re coming on November 5 Joe, crooked, sleepy, Joe.”

Despite the slim chances of victory, Haley has refused to suspend her campaign, attributing her loss to election irregularities. 

“Reports out of the Missouri caucus today show how the Republican Party under Donald Trump has become a shrinking party that bullies and rejects anyone who doesn’t take the MAGA oath of allegiance,” her campaign claimed, according to the New York Times. 

Trump’s victories translated into 39 delegates from Michigan, along with an additional 51 and 32 delegates from Missouri and Idaho, respectively. These gains elevated Trump’s total delegate count to 244, a stark contrast to Haley’s scant 24 delegates. 

As reported by the New York Post, Michigan divided its 55 delegates between a caucus and a primary held on Tuesday, following an agreement between the Michigan Republican Party and the Republican National Committee. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer altered the primary schedule after amending the rules at the behest of President Joe Biden. 

The outlet reported that Trump secured over 90% of the vote in the 13 congressional districts that held caucuses.

Trump also emerged victorious in Missouri, winning all 924 caucus precincts with at least 50% support, according to the Post. Three out of the 54 delegates remain open and will be determined by party leadership, according to the newspaper. 

Not to be outdone by Republican voters in Missouri and Michigan, Idaho Republicans supported Trump with over 84.3% of the vote. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Hit Beach, Take Nap’: Border Patrol Union Mocks Biden’s Texas Visit

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com