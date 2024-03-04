Rep. Donalds Tells Haley to Pack Her Bags: ‘It’s Basically Over’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., has suggested that Democrats are infiltrating GOP primaries to lend support to former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in her 2024 presidential race against former President Donald Trump.

Instead, Donalds said Sunday that Trump is the clear favorite and that Haley’s pathway to victory has expired. “It’s basically over,” he said during a Fox News Sunday interview with host Shannon Bream.

Despite Trump’s primary victories, Bream questioned the Florida lawmaker about Trump losing “30 or 40 percent” of primary voters. To which Donalds offered a clever response.

“In these early states, they allow Independents and Democrat voters to vote on the Republican side when it comes to picking a nominee,” Donalds explained, emphasizing Trump has secured victory despite the participation of non-Republican voters.

This primary process is over.

There’s no pathway to victory for Nikki Haley.

Super Tuesday will once again confirm this. Donald Trump is going to be the Republican nominee & it’s time to focus on beating Joe Biden & the radical Democrats in November. pic.twitter.com/5BXkabgb1I — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) March 3, 2024

In the same interview, Donalds hinted at a blockbuster Super Tuesday for Trump. “Now we move to Super Tuesday and let me just tell you, it’s basically over already,” he said. “It’s going to over on Tuesday night when the Super Tuesday ballots come in because there is no path to victory for Nikki Haley.”

Despite losing every primary contest, Haley has pledged to remain in the race at least until Super Tuesday. Haley positions herself as a viable alternative to Trump, calculating that his legal woes could cost him in the general election.

Donalds commended Haley for seeking the nomination but he pointed out that most Republican voters undoubtedly prefer Trump as their choice.

“The Democrats are the ones who basically kicked Robert F. Kennedy out of their primary,” he said. “They basically stopped Dean Phillips from even being able to even try to mount a campaign against Joe Biden.”

Donalds added: “Nikki Haley had an opportunity to run like anybody else. They all lost. Donald Trump’s the nominee we are moving forward to November.”

Donalds’s remarks come as speculation mounts that Trump could consider him as a potential running partner ahead of the November general election.