Quantcast
Sunday, March 3, 2024

Rep. Donalds Tells Haley to Pack Her Bags: ‘It’s Basically Over’

'There is no path to victory for Nikki Haley...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Byron Donalds
Byron Donalds / IMAGE: Fox News via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., has suggested that Democrats are infiltrating GOP primaries to lend support to former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in her 2024 presidential race against former President Donald Trump.

Instead, Donalds said Sunday that Trump is the clear favorite and that Haley’s pathway to victory has expired. “It’s basically over,” he said during a Fox News Sunday interview with host Shannon Bream.

Despite Trump’s primary victories, Bream questioned the Florida lawmaker about Trump losing “30 or 40 percent” of primary voters. To which Donalds offered a clever response.

“In these early states, they allow Independents and Democrat voters to vote on the Republican side when it comes to picking a nominee,” Donalds explained, emphasizing Trump has secured victory despite the participation of non-Republican voters. 

In the same interview, Donalds hinted at a blockbuster Super Tuesday for Trump. “Now we move to Super Tuesday and let me just tell you, it’s basically over already,” he said. “It’s going to over on Tuesday night when the Super Tuesday ballots come in because there is no path to victory for Nikki Haley.” 

Despite losing every primary contest, Haley has pledged to remain in the race at least until Super Tuesday. Haley positions herself as a viable alternative to Trump, calculating that his legal woes could cost him in the general election. 

Donalds commended Haley for seeking the nomination but he pointed out that most Republican voters undoubtedly prefer Trump as their choice. 

“The Democrats are the ones who basically kicked Robert F. Kennedy out of their primary,” he said. “They basically stopped Dean Phillips from even being able to even try to mount a campaign against Joe Biden.” 

Donalds added: “Nikki Haley had an opportunity to run like anybody else. They all lost. Donald Trump’s the nominee we are moving forward to November.” 

Donalds’s remarks come as speculation mounts that Trump could consider him as a potential running partner ahead of the November general election.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Dem. Senator’s Promotion of Biden’s 2021 Amnesty Bill Backfires: ‘Wat a Minute!’
Next article
Raskin Whines Supreme Court May Uphold Trump’s Immunity Defense

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com