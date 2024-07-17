Nikki Haley Addresses Republican National Convention Calling for Party Unity

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) In a line-up of primary losers, former S.C. Governor Nikki Haley took the stage of the Republican National Convention to reconcile with former President Donald Trump after her unholy alliance with Democratic voters in the primary.

Haley entered the stage to both cheering and booing, declaring “President Trump asked me to speak to this convention in the name of unity.”

“I want to make one thing clear. Donald Trump has my strong endorsement period,” Haley said to a crowd of thunderous applause.

I LOVE WATCHING Nikki Haley bend the knee to Donald Trump. These RINO’s can be shoeshiners pic.twitter.com/lap4cBFcuT — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) July 17, 2024

The former primary rival made it clear, however, that she didn’t come to speak to the current supporters of Trump, but rather, to those who are skeptical of the former President.

“We should acknowledge that there are some Americans who don’t agree with Donald Trump 100% of the time. I happen to know some of them, and I want to speak to them tonight,” Haley said.

“My message to them is simple—you don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him. Take it from me, I haven’t always agreed with President Trump.”

Haley continued her appeal, saying that she agrees with Trump more often than she disagrees.

“We agree on keeping America strong, we agree on keeping America safe, and we agree that Democrats have moved so far to the left that they’re putting our freedoms in danger,” Hailey pleaded. “I’m here because we have a country to save, and a unified Republican Party is essential for saving her.”

Hailey lauded Trump’s foreign policy and national security strategy, noting that no foreign wars started under the former President because our rivals knew he was “tough” and “meant business.”

When Barack Obama was president, Vladimir Putin invaded Crimea. With Joe Biden as president, Putin invaded all of Ukraine.



But when Donald Trump was president, Putin did nothing. No invasions, no wars.



That was no accident. Putin didn’t attack Ukraine because he knew… — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 17, 2024

She continued by railing against Iran, placing responsibility for the War in Gaza on President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party for their weak approach to Iran and Hamas in comparison to Trump—praising him for the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Haley warned voters that they should be wary of voting for Biden, and called a vote for Biden a vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, who she characterized as largely incompetent in her role as the “border czar.” She indicated that Harris would be just incompetent if she was President.

“Let us join together as a party, let us come together as a people, as one country, strong and proud, let us show our children and the world, that even on our worst day we are blessed to live in America,” Haley said before exiting the stage to applause.

Follow Elias Irizarry at twitter.com/eliasforsc.