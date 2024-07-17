Quantcast
Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Nikki Haley Addresses Republican National Convention Calling for Party Unity

"We should acknowledge that there are some Americans who don't agree with Donald Trump 100% of the time. I happen to know some of them, and I want to speak to them tonight..."

Posted by Elias Irizarry
Nikki Haley addresses the Republican National Convention / (Screenshot / Face the Nation)

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) In a line-up of primary losers, former S.C. Governor Nikki Haley took the stage of the Republican National Convention to reconcile with former President Donald Trump after her unholy alliance with Democratic voters in the primary.

Haley entered the stage to both cheering and booing, declaring “President Trump asked me to speak to this convention in the name of unity.”

“I want to make one thing clear. Donald Trump has my strong endorsement period,” Haley said to a crowd of thunderous applause.

The former primary rival made it clear, however, that she didn’t come to speak to the current supporters of Trump, but rather, to those who are skeptical of the former President.

“We should acknowledge that there are some Americans who don’t agree with Donald Trump 100% of the time. I happen to know some of them, and I want to speak to them tonight,” Haley said.

“My message to them is simple—you don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him. Take it from me, I haven’t always agreed with President Trump.”

Haley continued her appeal, saying that she agrees with Trump more often than she disagrees.

“We agree on keeping America strong, we agree on keeping America safe, and we agree that Democrats have moved so far to the left that they’re putting our freedoms in danger,” Hailey pleaded. “I’m here because we have a country to save, and a unified Republican Party is essential for saving her.”

Hailey lauded Trump’s foreign policy and national security strategy, noting that no foreign wars started under the former President because our rivals knew he was “tough” and “meant business.”

She continued by railing against Iran, placing responsibility for the War in Gaza on President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party for their weak approach to Iran and Hamas in comparison to Trump—praising him for the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Haley warned voters that they should be wary of voting for Biden, and called a vote for Biden a vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, who she characterized as largely incompetent in her role as the “border czar.” She indicated that Harris would be just incompetent if she was President.

“Let us join together as a party, let us come together as a people, as one country, strong and proud, let us show our children and the world, that even on our worst day we are blessed to live in America,” Haley said before exiting the stage to applause.

Follow Elias Irizarry at twitter.com/eliasforsc.

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ramaswamy Fuels Talk of Senate Run, GOP’s Future in Powerful RNC Speech

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com