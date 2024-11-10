Quantcast
Saturday, November 9, 2024

‘Look in the Mirror’: Bill Maher Delivers Blunt Message to 2024 ‘Losers’

'She called McDonald's to see if she could get her old job back...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Real Time host Bill Maher delivered a blunt message to his fellow Democratic “losers” after a majority of Americans handed President-elect Donald Trump a landslide victory on Tuesday’s Election Day.

Maher called on Democrats to a post-mortem analysis of their poor performance under outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris. “My message to the losers: losers look in the mirror,” Maher said during Friday’s episode of his HBO show. 

As the audience fell silent, Maher asked, “No? Well, maybe you should. Sorry. Well, that’s my feeling. Losers, look in the mirror.”

Maher also called out Democrats and polling companies for undermining Trump’s momentum. Notably, Maher had endorsed California Gov. Gavin Newsom to replace outgoing President Joe Biden earlier this year. Harris ultimately prevailed.

“For months, Democrats have been saying, ‘How is this even close?’ and they’re right, it wasn’t,” Maher said of the election’s results. “They could not conceive of a second Trump term, but they should’ve. When does America ever turn down seconds? I mean, come on.” 

Earlier in his monologue, Maher conceded that Trump won the election fair and square.  

“We had an election. I did not vote for the winner, we’ll see what the winners do now,” he remarked. “They won, now they have reality they have to deal with. We’ll see what they do.” 

Maher also noted that Trump outperformed in nearly all demographics compared to his 2020 numbers. Among those voters were women, whom the media wrongly predicted would turn against Trump over Roe v. Wade. 

Maher then mocked Harris: “They say she saw the writing on the wall around 10:00 at night on election night. She called McDonald’s to see if she could get her old job back.”

He continued with more jokes, “Kamala underperformed in every demographic although she is still pulling very well among illegal immigrant inmates who want sex change operations. They totally [are] on her side to.” 

Maher concluded that the election was about America having “enough of the anti-common sense woke bullshit.”

In October, Maher said Harris was “very vulnerable” ahead of the election due to her poor performance in the polls.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Trolls Kamala, Offers to Pay Off Her Humiliating $20M Debt
Next article
Trump Politely Slams the Door on Haley and Pompeo for New Administration

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com