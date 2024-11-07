Quantcast
Potential Mike Pompeo Cabinet Appointment Sparks MAGA Backlash

'He expects to become Secretary of Defense, which is crazy. Why would you give a criminal nuclear weapons?...'

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Former Trump-era CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been rumored to be in the running to serve again in the incoming Trump administration cabinet—sparking backlash among MAGA diehards.

A potential Pompeo appointment has been rumored for months, and him being a speaker at Trump’s last campaign rally in Pittsburgh only heightened the speculation. According to The Guardian and other outlets, he could become Donald Trump’s next defense secretary, or he could serve another stint as secretary of state.

To many in the MAGA movement, this is unacceptable—and for good reason. While Pompeo professes to put America first, the staunch Zionist has a long track record of treasonous activity.

According to ABC News, Pompeo and then-Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin discussed invoking the 25th Amendment—the never-used constitutional process by which a vice president and a majority of cabinet officials may remove a president from office. Pompeo has denied such claims.

Perhaps even more seriously, Pompeo allegedly plotted to assassinate Wikileaks founder Julian Assange for publishing classified CIA records.

And according to Trump himself, Pompeo was the one who convinced him not to declassify records on the assassination of former President John. F. Kennedy. Trump revealed this on his recent appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast.

Conservative broadcaster Tucker Carlson also told Rogan that Pompeo threatened him for discussing the CIA’s links to the JFK assassination.

“He is a criminal, as far as I’m concerned. And his lawyer called me and said, ‘You should know that anyone who tells you the contents of classified documents has committed a crime.’ I said, ‘Are you really saying that the U.S. government had a role in the murder of a democratically elected president is a crime? What about the actual crime of murdering a president?’ Carlson said.

Pompeo also spoke in favor of derailing Trump’s 2024 run on multiple occasions, including when he supported the Justice Department charging him for mishandling classified information.

More recently, Pompeo showed support for Gov. Ron DeSantis during the GOP primaries. Pompeo was also considering running at the time, but he opted not to.

Carlson has pleaded for Trump not to be suckered by Pompeo again.

“I think Mike Pompeo is a sinister person and a criminal … What’s crazy is how he’s treated … like he’s in good standing,” Carlson said. “He expects to become Secretary of Defense, which is crazy. Why would you give a criminal nuclear weapons?”

