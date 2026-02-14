Friday, February 13, 2026

Trans-led School Massacre in Canada Sparks Media Spin

The suspect, Jesse Van Rootselaar—a biological male who identified as transgender—killed six people at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School on Tuesday

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Protesters march during a rally demanding that NYU Langone commit to providing gender-affirming care for transgender youth following an executive order by President Donald Trump aimed at cutting federal funding, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Some news outlets in Canada rushed to protect the preferred gender identity of the unhinged suspect behind one of the deadliest school shootings in their country’s history. 

The suspect, Jesse Van Rootselaar—a biological male who identified as transgender—killed six people at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School on Tuesday. Rootselaar killed himself shortly after the mass shooting. 

Critics online noted that the media appeared more focused on optics as more details about Rootselaar began emerging online. 

CityNews drew backlash after using what seemed to be an AI-enhanced or photoshopped image of Rootselaar as the thumbnail for a YouTube video covering the massacre.  

The altered image appeared to soften the suspect’s facial features. Online commenters quickly noted it made Rootselaar look more feminine. 

Headline USA confirmed the altered image by running it through Google Lens, which traced it back to CityNews’ YouTube upload. By then, the outlet had quietly swapped the thumbnail for what appeared to be the original photo, showing Rootselaar with more defined and masculine features. 

Screenshots circulating online indicated that the video had already surpassed 100,000 views before the image was updated. 

Another outlet, Canadian ABC News, not affiliated with the U.S. network, also sparked outrage after posting on X that the suspect was an “18-year-old woman with mental health issues.” 

The post drew more than one million views and was eventually hit with a Community Note bluntly stating: “The shooter is a biological male who allegedly self-identifies as a transgender woman.” 

Nowhere in the accompanying article did the outlet clearly state that Rootselaar was a biological male. 

Tuesday’s mass shooting reignited debate online over high-profile violence carried out by individuals who identified as transgender or non-binary. 

For instance, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was killed by Taylor Robinson, a 22-year-old man who reportedly told his transgender-identifying boyfriend he “had enough of [Kirk’s] hatred.” 

In 2025, Robert “Robin” Westman, a man who identified as transgender, killed two children and injured 17 others at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. 

In 2022, Anderson Lee Aldrich opened fire at Colorado’s Club Q, killing five people and wounding 19. Defense attorneys later said Aldrich identified as non-binary. 

In 2019, one of the two shooters at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado was identified as a transgender individual. The attack left one student dead and eight others injured, according to reports at the time. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
U.S. House Passes National Voter ID Bill, Sends to Senate

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com