Alleged Kirk Assassin’s Trans Boyfriend Goes MIA

Sgt. Lucas Alfred said Twiggs was never detained by the agency nor provided shelter...

This undated combination of images provided provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Federal Bureau of Investigation via AP)
(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The transgender-identifying boyfriend of Tyler Robinson, the main suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk, has fled his Utah home amid backlash that he failed to alert police after Robinson allegedly confessed to the killing. 

The boyfriend, Lance Twiggs, shared a $1,800-a-month townhouse with Robinson at the time Robinson opened fire and killed Kirk at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. However, Twiggs has not been spotted anywhere near the home since the horrific murder, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

Twiggs’s home is in St. George, a city in Washington County, Utah. After Robinson’s arrest, Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby said Twiggs was in a “safe space very far away from St. George,” though he offered no specifics. 

Headline USA contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon and left a voicemail. Later that evening, Sgt. Lucas Alfred returned the call, saying Twiggs was never detained by the agency nor provided shelter.

Alfred stated the Sheriff’s Office may have assisted with transportation as part of the overall state investigation.

Meanwhile, neighbors told the Post on Wednesday that they have not seen Twiggs at the home in recent days.

Jesse Riley, a resident, said: “It definitely is a shock it happened here. It’s a quiet neighborhood. You know your neighbor on your left or your right, but people are pretty isolated. I haven’t seen anyone come out. There are still all these notes on the door, so it looks like nobody has been in there.” 

Twiggs’s apparent disappearance came as he faced mounting backlash for failing to notify law enforcement of Robinson’s whereabouts after Kirk’s death. 

Shortly after the shooting, Robinson allegedly texted Twiggs about his horrendous act. “You weren’t the one who did it right????” Twiggs texted Robinson, to which he replied: “I am, I’m sorry.” 

It is unclear what Twiggs did following the confession, though Robinson allegedly told him to remain silent if contacted by police. 

Robinson was ultimately turned over by his parents and a family friend who served as a law enforcement officer in Utah. He’s currently on suicide watch.

