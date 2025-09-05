Report: Trans Shooter’s Ex-Girlfriend is a ‘Furry’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Puzzling details about Minneapolis shooter Robin Westman—born Robert Westman—have surfaced online, including a long-term relationship with a woman.

Westman reportedly broke up with Abigail Bodick just weeks before savagely killing children and injuring eight others at Annunciation Catholic Church on Aug. 27.

The 23-year-old trans-identifying shooter described Bodick as the “root of my suffering” and a “blue hair and pronouns b***h” in manifestos reviewed by the Daily Mail.

Headline USA independently verified some of the images published by the Mail on Bodick’s Facebook page, which has been inundated with hostile comments.

One video shows Westman holding what was described as a “fake” shotgun on a camping trip. Another video features him with pink hair, grinning and biting his lip.

“I’m way too horny to talk to this woman right now,” a voice can be heard saying as the camera turned to Bodick.

Westman reportedly expressed sexual interest in “furries”—that is, people who get sexual gratification from dressing up as animals.

A photo shared by Bodick shows her in a kitten-like hat with fur. Her bio notes that she uses “he/they” pronouns.

According to the Mail, the manifestos—written in Cyrillic—describe Bodick as the “catalyst” for the mass shooting.

Westman allegedly broke up with Bodick on July 27, telling her he needed space. In another entry, he wrote that he spared Bodick because killing her would have derailed his planned mass shooting.

“I just pointed my pistol at the back of Abbey’s head to see if I would feel anything,” Westman wrote, according to the Mail.

“No, the only thing I felt was fear of them turning around and catching me. I felt no remorse or fear of killing them, I was only concerned about how murdering Abbey would really f*** up my plans,” he added.

“It felt good, actually, to point it right at their stupid head. Abbey is so f***ing stupid, I have been handling and walking with it holstered, exposed, all day, and they still think it’s airsoft. Dumbass b****! It’s a real gun! I bought it to kill kids!“