Tim Pool Goes on Fox, Tells GOP to ‘Take the Power’ as Meta Moves Toward Trump

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Podcaster Tim Pool went on Fox News on Friday to tell Republicans they must “take the power” as Meta shifts its policies toward President-elect Donald Trump.

Along with announcing the removal of politically based fact-checkers on Facebook and Instagram, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed his company would drop its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies just days before Trump’s inauguration.

Pool told Primetime host Jesse Watters of Meta’s so-called restoration of free speech on social media, “Look, we’re happy Trump won. So, I’ll take the power if he’s shifting in this direction.”

Tim Pool goes on Fox News, tells host Jesse Watters that Republicans should embrace Zuckerberg moving Meta toward Trump. “I’ll take the power if he’s shifting in this direction.” pic.twitter.com/QVpFgkP069 — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) January 11, 2025

Pool referenced Zuckerberg’s claim Friday to The Joe Rogan Experience that Biden administration staffers “screamed” and “cursed” at Facebook employees to censor “true” content, particularly about COVID-19 pandemic. The Timcast host said, “This only scratches the surface.”

“Facebook built a portal for feds to log in to their company so they could flag misinformation,” Pool said, mentioning it has been widely known the FBI, the CIA and potentially the NSA had “backdoor access” to Meta.

HOLY SHLIT. Mark Zuckerberg says the Biden admin called his employees and “screamed and cursed” at them to take down Covid/vaccine content. They wanted Meta to censor memes too. When he pushed back, the Biden regime started investigating his companies. “It was brutal.” pic.twitter.com/rNwZtoq0hO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 10, 2025

Why did Mark Zuckerberg wait until Republicans won elections to do a 180 at Meta and call out censorship? — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 10, 2025

Pool credited activists and “real journalists” for exposing Meta’s collusion with the deep state.

He said, “Now they’re giving us the light, vanilla version of ‘they were just having us censor this COVID stuff.’ No, no. Let me ask you a question, Mark Zuckerberg.”

Pool remembered Facebook’s censorship of the name Eric Ciaramella, a whistleblower in the “false impeachment” of Trump. The podcaster reminded viewers that social media users on Meta’s platforms who typed Ciaramella’s name in any context would have their post deleted without notification.

“No warning, no rule violation. That is extreme censorship,” Pool said. “Because covering up that name hid a news story of historical significance.”

The Hunter Biden laptop story, which Facebook and Instagram suppressed, “affected an election,” the podcaster told Watters.

The Fox News host burst into laughter over the fact that President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, related to the bombshell laptop story that was proven to be real.

Pool commented on Biden’s absurd Friday suggestion that he, who was “underwater” by several percentage points, could have beaten Trump if he stayed his party’s candidate. The president bizarrely added that Vice President Kamala Harris, who Trump trounced in the popular vote, Electoral College and all seven battleground states, could have also defeated the Republican.

🚨BIDEN: “I would've beaten Trump, could've beaten Trump. Kamala could've beaten Trump, would've beaten Trump.” pic.twitter.com/RjZRbYa85x — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 10, 2025

He added that the Democrats seem to lack an upcoming leader and said potential successor Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., may be doomed following his atrocious response to his state’s raging wildfires.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.