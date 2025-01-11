Quantcast
Saturday, January 11, 2025

Tim Pool Goes on Fox, Tells GOP to ‘Take the Power’ as Meta Moves Toward Trump

‘Now they’re giving us the light, vanilla version of they were just having us censor this COVID stuff. No, no…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Tim Pool
Tim Pool / IMAGE: Fox News

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Podcaster Tim Pool went on Fox News on Friday to tell Republicans they must “take the power” as Meta shifts its policies toward President-elect Donald Trump.

Along with announcing the removal of politically based fact-checkers on Facebook and Instagram, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed his company would drop its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies just days before Trump’s inauguration.

Pool told Primetime host Jesse Watters of Meta’s so-called restoration of free speech on social media, “Look, we’re happy Trump won. So, I’ll take the power if he’s shifting in this direction.”

Pool referenced Zuckerberg’s claim Friday to The Joe Rogan Experience that Biden administration staffers “screamed” and “cursed” at Facebook employees to censor “true” content, particularly about COVID-19 pandemic. The Timcast host said, “This only scratches the surface.”

“Facebook built a portal for feds to log in to their company so they could flag misinformation,” Pool said, mentioning it has been widely known the FBI, the CIA and potentially the NSA had “backdoor access” to Meta.

Pool credited activists and “real journalists” for exposing Meta’s collusion with the deep state.

He said, “Now they’re giving us the light, vanilla version of ‘they were just having us censor this COVID stuff.’ No, no. Let me ask you a question, Mark Zuckerberg.”

Pool remembered Facebook’s censorship of the name Eric Ciaramella, a whistleblower in the “false impeachment” of Trump. The podcaster reminded viewers that social media users on Meta’s platforms who typed Ciaramella’s name in any context would have their post deleted without notification.

“No warning, no rule violation. That is extreme censorship,” Pool said. “Because covering up that name hid a news story of historical significance.”

The Hunter Biden laptop story, which Facebook and Instagram suppressed, “affected an election,” the podcaster told Watters.

The Fox News host burst into laughter over the fact that President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, related to the bombshell laptop story that was proven to be real.

Pool commented on Biden’s absurd Friday suggestion that he, who was “underwater” by several percentage points, could have beaten Trump if he stayed his party’s candidate. The president bizarrely added that Vice President Kamala Harris, who Trump trounced in the popular vote, Electoral College and all seven battleground states,  could have also defeated the Republican.

He added that the Democrats seem to lack an upcoming leader and said potential successor Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., may be doomed following his atrocious response to his state’s raging wildfires.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Notorious Climate Alarmist Forced to Pay $600K for Frivolous Lawsuit
Next article
CNN’s Legal Guy Says ‘Will of the Voters’ Trumped Judge’s Lawfare

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com