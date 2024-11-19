Quantcast
Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Hunter Biden Goes to Disney after Trump’s Historic Election Win

Hunter Biden was all smiles as he rode Dumbo the Flying Elephant, photographs show.

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden / IMAGE: @nypost via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Hunter Biden went to Disneyland after President-elect Donald Trump won a historic election against Vice President Kamala Harris.

In his first public appearance since Election Day, the scandal-ridden first son was seen wandering the theme park in Anaheim, California with wife Melissa Cohen Biden and their son, Beau Biden Jr., the New York Post reported.

Hunter Biden was all smiles as he rode Dumbo the Flying Elephant, photographs show.

The 54-year-old also reportedly took rides with his family on Peter Pan’s Flight and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, according to the outlet.

The elephant is a recognizable symbol of the Republican Party. The timing of Hunter Biden’s flying elephant joyride was enough to raise eyebrows.

First Lady Jill Biden stoked similar suspicions on social media when a photo of her wearing a bright red pantsuit while casting her vote surfaced.

Many have speculated that President Joe Biden and his family were angry at top Democrats who fueled the pressure campaign that pushed the Democrat president from atop the party’s 2024 ticket—and this conversation picked up steam when a joyful Biden hosted Trump at the White House on Nov. 13.

At least five U.S. Secret Service agents joined Hunter Biden and his family for their Disneyland outing, the Post noted.

Friends of the couple also joined the fun as the first son’s wife sported a Minnie Mouse ear headband to match her son’s Mickey Mouse Christmas outfit.

At one point during their trip to the “Happiest Place on Earth,” Hunter Biden and his son were pictured munching on funnel cake, the outlet reported.

In other photographs, the first son appeared to be dazed while walking with family through the theme park.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Electronic Device Linked to Trump Shooter is Still Active, New Book Says
Next article
SELLERS: 20 Offices Trump Has Yet to Fill (and the Fox News Personalities He Might Pick)

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com