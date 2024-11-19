Hunter Biden Goes to Disney after Trump’s Historic Election Win

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Hunter Biden went to Disneyland after President-elect Donald Trump won a historic election against Vice President Kamala Harris.

In his first public appearance since Election Day, the scandal-ridden first son was seen wandering the theme park in Anaheim, California with wife Melissa Cohen Biden and their son, Beau Biden Jr., the New York Post reported.

Hunter Biden was all smiles as he rode Dumbo the Flying Elephant, photographs show.

The 54-year-old also reportedly took rides with his family on Peter Pan’s Flight and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, according to the outlet.

Hunter Biden pictured riding Dumbo the Flying Elephant after Republican President-elect Trump defeated VP Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/qafx49u7iT — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) November 19, 2024

The elephant is a recognizable symbol of the Republican Party. The timing of Hunter Biden’s flying elephant joyride was enough to raise eyebrows.

First Lady Jill Biden stoked similar suspicions on social media when a photo of her wearing a bright red pantsuit while casting her vote surfaced.

Dr. Mrs. First Lady Jill Biden wore a bright RED REPUBLICAN dress to go vote today. And her husband will not be attending Kamala's DC watch party. I wonder if the Bidens both voted for Trump/Vance? pic.twitter.com/Ij8owjYqa3 — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) November 5, 2024

Many have speculated that President Joe Biden and his family were angry at top Democrats who fueled the pressure campaign that pushed the Democrat president from atop the party’s 2024 ticket—and this conversation picked up steam when a joyful Biden hosted Trump at the White House on Nov. 13.

At least five U.S. Secret Service agents joined Hunter Biden and his family for their Disneyland outing, the Post noted.

Friends of the couple also joined the fun as the first son’s wife sported a Minnie Mouse ear headband to match her son’s Mickey Mouse Christmas outfit.

Hunter Biden was spotted in Disneyland enjoying the Dumbo ride with his wife and their son. https://t.co/UGdrDkCxQr pic.twitter.com/lpDwKIB7Yr — New York Post (@nypost) November 18, 2024

At one point during their trip to the “Happiest Place on Earth,” Hunter Biden and his son were pictured munching on funnel cake, the outlet reported.

In other photographs, the first son appeared to be dazed while walking with family through the theme park.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.