‘That’s F**king Fascist’: Tim Pool Goes Scorched Earth on Leftist Influencer over J6 Prisoners

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Podcaster Tim Pool ripped leftist influencer Luke Beasley over his attack on the Jan. 6 political prisoners during Thursday’s episode of his show.

President-elect Donald Trump promised to free those unjustly thrown in prison due to the Capitol riot nearly four years ago, saying in his Time magazine “Person of the Year” interview that pardons could be taken care of in the “first nine minutes” of his second term.

When Beasley relentlessly tried to educate Pool on his resentment toward imprisoned Trump supporters, the “Timcast” host hit back with a fiery defense of those locked up after Jan. 6, 2021.

“Stop, stop. You don’t know anything about these Jan. 6 cases,” Pool said.

“You don’t know why these people are in jail. You don’t know that a man is in Brooklyn right now without charge or trial,” he continued. “And when Donald Trump says, ‘These people have been held for too long,’ you say, ‘No, Trump is wrong, keep them locked up.’ That’s f**king fascist.”

Beasley silently stared at Pool with wide eyes as the podcaster continued by saying Beasley speaks from no place of knowledge on this situation.

“For you to sit there and say it is good that he remains locked up is fascism,” Pool reiterated.

Pool said his morality and understanding of the Jan. 6 cases led him to surmise three years was more than enough time spent in prison.

“My view on Jan. 6 has always been the people who attacked police must go to prison,” he said. “But three years is a f**king long time for assault on an officer.”

He underscored his point by comparing Jan. 6 sentences to the lack of prosecutions against Black Lives Matter rioters in 2020.

An impassioned Pool pointed out Beasley’s hypocrisy for supporting 18-month prison sentences for people who walked into the Capitol building after the Jan. 6 uprising had concluded.

“I don’t see you defending the innocent people who walked onto a public grass on a public building after a riot had been completed,” he raged. “You don’t know, you don’t care. You’ve taken a tribal position and people are suffering because of it.”

Pool urged Beasley to give him “some f**king data,” which was met by the leftist commentator shakily saying, “prosecutors.”

The “Timcast” host then laid into Beasley’s lack of skepticism against believing what he is told.

“Stop squinting at me and saying, ‘The prosecutors did the thing.’ You didn’t know,” Pool said.

“You didn’t read it. You didn’t read the court papers,” he continued. “All you know is the fascist machine state told you he should be in prison, and you’re saying yes to them.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.