Quantcast
Friday, January 10, 2025

Zuckerberg Reveals Biden Staffers Would ‘Scream’ and ‘Curse’ at Facebook to Censor COVID Memes

'They pushed us super hard to take down things that honestly were true...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg / IMAGE: @libsoftiktok via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Biden administration staffers would “scream” and “curse” at Facebook employees to censor COVID-19 posts on social media, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed on Friday.

On Tuesday, Meta announced the elimination of its politically biased fact-checkers as part of a company-wide shift to restore free speech. Three days later, popular podcaster Joe Rogan released a nearly three-hour-long interview with Zuckerberg, who blamed the Democrat administration for coercing his company into censoring conservatives.

Zuckerberg said he was “sympathetic” to COVID-19 censorship policies early in the pandemic but admitted that the extension of “two weeks to flatten the curve” complicated Meta’s rules.

“This really hit the most extreme, I’d say during it was the Biden administration when they were trying to roll out the vaccine program,” the social media mogul told Rogan, emphasizing his support for vaccines. “I think that while they were trying to push that program, they also tried to censor anyone who was basically arguing against it.”

Zuckerberg added, “They pushed us super hard to take down things that honestly were true.”

Facebook and Instagram faced pressure to remove content questioning vaccine side effects, according to Zuckerberg, who claimed Meta was initially wary of the Democrat government’s demands.

Rogan asked Zuckerberg to clarify who exactly he was referring to, to which the Meta CEO vaguely said, “It was people. It was people in the Biden administration.”

Zuckerberg claimed he was “not involved in those conversations directly” with government staffers.

Meta’s Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan spoke openly about the Biden administration’s anti-First Amendment governance Tuesday on Fox News. He said the Democrat administration’s social media censorship made it “open season” for other countries to suppress free speech.

Kaplan added that the Biden administration put “a lot of pressure” on Facebook and Instagram to censor “humor and satire,” especially in content related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later in his interview with Rogan, Zuckerberg emphasized the “breakdown in trust” resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic not just in the U.S., but across the globe.

The Meta CEO recognized the timing of his company’s policy shift—just days before Trump takes office—and remarked that there is “no good time” to make drastic changes.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Cruz Slams Dem Mayor’s ‘Deliberate Decision’ That Kept California on Fire
Next article
Joe Biden Makes ‘Fire’ Joke While Addressing the Calif. Wildfires

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com