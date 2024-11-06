Soros Spends $9M to Promote Kamala

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that leftists spent more than $9 million of George Soros’s money to promote Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and attack Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Facebook ads.

“[Courier Newsroom] doesn’t seem to be hurting for cash. From Aug. 3 to Oct. 31, the group spent $9.2 million on Facebook ads primarily targeting five swing states: Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and North Carolina,” the Washington Free Beacon reported. “Courier has more recently ramped up its ads in Nevada, spending nearly $300,000 there in the last week.”

The news source noted that many of the ads target the topics of abortion and birth control, presenting Harris positively and Trump negatively.

“They’re targeting voters under the guise of a news organization while shielding their donors’ identities,” a veteran Republican operative who assessed Courier’s Facebook spending said.

The Beacon also showed the organization’s connection to Soros’s empire.

Infamous Soros had been engaging in his far-left activism for decades. As expected, the propaganda of the leftist beliefs and candidates from the Democratic Party intensified in 2024.

This April, Soros-funded PAC spent $1 million on the One For All Committee, which produces and runs advertisements to convince “moderate white women” to vote for Democrats in “key battleground states.”

Even though he is a Jew, Soros funded Jew-hating and Hamas-supporting American students who were protesting on their campuses, with Columbia University being one of the most well-known examples.

It was also reported that Soros has been bribing prosecutors all around the country so that they would advance his anti-American agenda.

“These documents reveal how the Soros machine effectively employs an army of radicalized government lawyers to tear apart the justice system,” the Media Research Center wrote, referring to the 33-page report, summarizing nearly 8,000 pages of documents, that revealed Soros-funded non-profits had held at least 51 meetings with the prosecutors.

“The result is a crumbling legal system where laws are openly defied by the very people who are paid to enforce them.”

Soros also used his surrogates to engage in election interference by attempting to steal the 2024 election in Nevada and Michigan. Additionally, the multi-billionaire used illegal aliens and over 200 radio stations to steal this year’s election.

His son, Alexander, who inherited the empire, also turned out to be a leftist who is connected to Democrats.