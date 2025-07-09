Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Report: Ex-CIA Boss John Brennan, Ex-FBI Boss James Comey under Criminal Investigation

'Is the Comey investigation a distraction from the Epstein files?'

Posted by Ken Silva
Barack Obama and James Comey
Barack Obama and James Comey / IMAGE: The Guardian via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Fox News Digital reported Tuesday that former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey are both under investigation by the Justice Department for their roles in the politicized and fruitless Russiagate investigation, as well as for making false statements to Congress.

“CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred evidence of wrongdoing by Brennan to FBI Director Kash Patel for potential prosecution,” Fox News reported, citing anonymous DOJ sources.

“A criminal investigation into Brennan was opened and is underway. DOJ sources declined to provide further details. It is unclear, at this point, if the investigation spans beyond his alleged false statements to Congress,” Fox News added.

“As for Comey, DOJ sources told Fox News Digital that an investigation into the former director is underway, but could not share details of what specifically is being probed.”

Under Brennan, the U.S. intelligence community issued a Russiagate report that included the infamous Steele Dossier, which contained false allegations against Trump. The Steele Dossier was found to have been financed by Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Brennan was also one of the 51 intelligence officials to falsely assess that the Hunter Biden laptop scandal was disinformation—an assessment that helped tip the 2020 election towards Joe Biden.

Comey, for his part, headed the bureau when Russiagate was launched, and he’s thought to have tried to blackmail Trump with the investigation in the early days of his first presidency. Trump fired Comey and replaced him with Christopher Wray.

The news of the investigation into Brennan and Wray came after hours of the Trump administration being bashed online for covering up the Jeffrey Epstein scandal—concluding that he had no co-conspirators other than Ghislaine Maxwell, that he didn’t blackmail anyone, and that he definitely killed himself.

Skeptics were quick to question whether the Fox News story was designed to take attention away from the Epstein coverup.

“Is the Comey investigation a distraction from the Epstein files?” asked prominent Twitter/X personality Gunther Eagleman.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

