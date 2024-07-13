Quantcast
Soros Empire Heir Endorses Biden, Despite Swamp Saying Otherwise

'Let’s stop running against ourselves and run against the existential threat that is Donald Trump! Biden-Harris 2024!...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Alex and George Soros
Alex and George Soros pose for a photo. / IMAGE: @Travis_in_Flint

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Alex Soros, the son of America-hating billionaire George Soros and the heir to his father’s destructive far-left empire, recently endorsed Joe Biden for re-election despite the entire establishment recently saying that the senile old man should leave the White House

The Daily Wire reported that George handed over his $25 billion empire to Alex last summer. Last year, Alex met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Brazil’s leftist president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Let’s stop running against ourselves and run against the existential threat that is Donald Trump! Biden-Harris 2024!” Alex Soros wrote on July 10, 2024.

Four days earlier, after the infamous presidential debate in which Biden’s performance catalyzed a drop in the polls, Alex shared the article by Bloomberg News that insisted that Biden narrowed a gap with Trump in swing states, even though he lost the debate.

Even though George became notorious for being a major force in promoting far-left causes to destroy Western civilization, in general, and the United States, in particular, for many decades by financially supporting leftist prosecutors in the U.S., among many other things, Alex previously stated that he is even more political than his father.

“To date, [George] Soros has shelled out more than $40 million on direct campaign spending in the past 10 years to elect rogue prosecutors. Those prosecutors have jurisdiction over 72 million Americans, including 25 of America’s 50 most populous cities and counties,” the Heritage Foundation reported in January 2023.

George Soros spent more than $23 million to help Democrats win the 2004 election. In 2012, he donated $1 million to the super PAC Priorities USA Action, which backed Barack Obama.

It was also previously reported that George gave $500,000 to the Biden Victory Fund while sending millions more to super PACs backing him during the 2020 election season. He also donated $250,000 to the Biden Victory Fund last year.

