Soros Uses Illegals, Over 200 Radio Stations to Steal 2024 Election

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Even after leaving his leftist empire to his son, Alexander, globalist billionaire George Soros still can’t stop himself from destroying the United States by using immigrants and over 200 radio stations to steal the upcoming election.

The Daily Wire recently reported that Soros used one of his networks of leftist organizations to naturalize immigrants in America so that they would be able to vote for Kamala Harris in swing states and, therefore, bring victory to her and defeat to the entire country.

According to the news source, the National Partnership for New Americans was the primary company in that scheme.

“Our network has supported the naturalization of over 250,000 U.S. Citizens and has been a key driver of advocacy to make naturalization more affordable and accessible,” the National Partnership for New Americans wrote.

The New York Post reported that Soros also used the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to approve his purchase of over 200 radio stations nationwide.

This process is illegal since it bypasses a standard review process. Soros thought he needed to speed up the process because the 2024 election is in just over a month.

“Coincidentally,” on Sept. 20, 2024, the FCC delayed a buildout that would bring internet to rural communities so that they would rely on the radio stations to know about what was going on in the country—the same radio stations that are currently owned by Soros and spread leftist propaganda.

“I have never heard of the FCC granting relief like this with no process, no public input, and no heads up,” FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr told the Post. “The Democrats in FCC leadership cut a secret, backroom deal—one that kept the Republican FCC Commissioners and perhaps others completely in the dark—and then hustled it out the door on a Friday afternoon.”

Conservatives on Twitter quickly responded to the recent news on social media platforms.

“The stations reach 165M Americans. This has never been done before,” @EndWokeness wrote.

The FCC just fast-tracked George Soros' purchase of 220+ radio stations before November's election. The stations reach 165M Americans. This has never been done before. pic.twitter.com/B9PismtYhU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 24, 2024

Republican commentators and twins also suggested that someone either “got paid off or blackmailed.”

The 3 Democrats at the FCC voted to approve this too Somebody got paid off or blackmailed — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) September 24, 2024

Others noted that Soros is an international terrorist who should not be allowed to spend money in the United States because he wants to destroy this country.