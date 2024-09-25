Quantcast
Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Soros Uses Illegals, Over 200 Radio Stations to Steal 2024 Election

'He’s an international t*rr*rist...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
George Soros
George Soros / IMAGE: EFCR via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Even after leaving his leftist empire to his son, Alexander, globalist billionaire George Soros still can’t stop himself from destroying the United States by using immigrants and over 200 radio stations to steal the upcoming election.

The Daily Wire recently reported that Soros used one of his networks of leftist organizations to naturalize immigrants in America so that they would be able to vote for Kamala Harris in swing states and, therefore, bring victory to her and defeat to the entire country.

According to the news source, the National Partnership for New Americans was the primary company in that scheme.

“Our network has supported the naturalization of over 250,000 U.S. Citizens and has been a key driver of advocacy to make naturalization more affordable and accessible,” the National Partnership for New Americans wrote.

The New York Post reported that Soros also used the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to approve his purchase of over 200 radio stations nationwide.

This process is illegal since it bypasses a standard review process. Soros thought he needed to speed up the process because the 2024 election is in just over a month.

“Coincidentally,” on Sept. 20, 2024, the FCC delayed a buildout that would bring internet to rural communities so that they would rely on the radio stations to know about what was going on in the country—the same radio stations that are currently owned by Soros and spread leftist propaganda.

“I have never heard of the FCC granting relief like this with no process, no public input, and no heads up,” FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr told the Post. “The Democrats in FCC leadership cut a secret, backroom deal—one that kept the Republican FCC Commissioners and perhaps others completely in the dark—and then hustled it out the door on a Friday afternoon.”

Conservatives on Twitter quickly responded to the recent news on social media platforms.

“The stations reach 165M Americans. This has never been done before,” @EndWokeness wrote.

Republican commentators and twins also suggested that someone either “got paid off or blackmailed.”

Others noted that Soros is an international terrorist who should not be allowed to spend money in the United States because he wants to destroy this country.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Claims to Think about 13 Troops Killed in Kabul ‘Every Day,’ Despite Snubbing Families
Next article
Kamala Harris’s Hatred of Catholic Christians Could Cost Her Election

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com