Soros Surrogates Advance Efforts to Steal Election in Two Swing States

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that George Soros’s puppets have been trying to steal the 2024 election in two battleground states, Nevada and Michigan.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that the Soros-funded leftist propaganda network Courier Newsroom is ramping up in Nevada, spending a lot of money on anti-Trump digital ads disguised as news articles.

In 2023, Courier added The Nevadan to its roster of local “news” websites, which promote Democratic talking points, deceptive Facebook ads attacking Republicans and promoting Kamala Harris and Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.

One of their lies was a series of ads in June that stated that Trump would implement mandatory military service for American teenagers if he becomes the president again. He rejected the proposal six days before the propaganda was published.

“Coincidentally,” Courier and its network of 11 local newsrooms are located in swing states. In 2020, a correspondent for the media watchdog NewsGuard called Courier a “clandestine political operation” that has “deceived” voters through its skewed coverage.

“The goal was to get persuadable voters engaged with unassuming content, then feed them political persuasion content, using underwriters who would pay Courier to come up with the content,” a former Courier employee told NOTUS.

Soros’s surrogates, like Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, are also trying to steal the upcoming election.

Just The News reported that the Detroit Department of Elections broke state law by hiring 2,000+ more Democrats than Republicans (nearly 80% more) as poll workers for the August primary election, similar to previous elections over the last four years.

That law says that election clerks must “appoint an equal number, as nearly as possible, of election inspectors in each election precinct from each major political party.”

This stark contrast is nothing new since it has repeatedly occurred in Detroit over the last four years and in Flint in 2022, despite state law requiring nearly equal numbers of poll workers from both political parties.

According to city data shared with the news source, 2,340 Democrats and 308 Republicans worked the Aug. 6, 2024, primary election. Michigan Fair Elections, Pure Integrity Michigan Elections and the Michigan Conservative Coalition obtained and reviewed the data. There were 2,827 workers, making Republicans just 11% of the workers.