Liberals Feign Surprise that Soros Is Funding Student Protests

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Democrats and the left-leaning mainstream media are apparently just now discovering that big donors such as Bill Gates and George Soros are supporting the pro-Palestine protests on college campuses.

Many of the organizations, such as Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow, are responsible for the recent rash of protests on the nation’s college campuses, according to a recent report in Politico.

Those protesting groups received funding from the Tides Foundation, which received support from both the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Soros family, according to the Daily Caller.

Biden’s unintended alliance with Jewish charities unintentionally put him at odds with the pro-Palestine protesters.

The President neglected to make any direct comments about the schools tolerating the unrest on their campuses.

He did condemn “harassment and calls for violence against Jews.”

Journalists at Politico published an article illustrating the left’s apparent shock at the connection.

“The trail of donations shows a series of blurred lines when it comes to liberal causes and Democratic politics,” the article read. “Often those missions are aligned, but they also sometimes have different and—particularly when it comes to Gaza—conflicting agendas and tactics. And a small group of wealthy heavyweights are often playing an outsize role funding many of them.”

Readers were less than surprised at Politico’s report.

“Not very surprising honestly,” said Chad Gilmartin, former Special Assistant to President Donald Trump.

“It’s crazy pointing out these funders were behind things was a conspiracy theory just a few years ago,” user Rural Revelution said. “Now, Politico is reporting it.”

“2020 called they want their money laundering scheme back,” another user added.

Steve Bannon and Jack Posobiec said that the protests are unrelated to the conflict in Gaza.

The founder and chair of Democratic Jewish Outreach Pennsylvania, Jill Zipin, along with several other experts in associated fields, have insisted that the ongoing protests are not an issue for the Biden team as they seek reelection in November.

“Elections aren’t determined on foreign policy issues,” Zipin told Politico. “The protest movement and the encampments probably won’t be an issue in November, but it’s really hard to say because things can change quickly.”

The experts did admit that if the protests continued through the fall, they may affect Biden’s ability to keep the Oval Office.