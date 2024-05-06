Quantcast
Monday, May 6, 2024

Liberals Feign Surprise that Soros Is Funding Student Protests

'The trail of donations shows a series of blurred lines when it comes to liberal causes and Democratic politics...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
People listen to a speaker at a pro-Palestinian encampment, advocating for financial disclosure and divestment from all companies tied to Israel and calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, at Columbia University on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) Democrats and the left-leaning mainstream media are apparently just now discovering that big donors such as Bill Gates and George Soros are supporting the pro-Palestine protests on college campuses.

Many of the organizations, such as Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow, are responsible for the recent rash of protests on the nation’s college campuses, according to a recent report in Politico.

Those protesting groups received funding from the Tides Foundation, which received support from both the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Soros family, according to the Daily Caller.

Biden’s unintended alliance with Jewish charities unintentionally put him at odds with the pro-Palestine protesters.

The President neglected to make any direct comments about the schools tolerating the unrest on their campuses.

He did condemn “harassment and calls for violence against Jews.”

Journalists at Politico published an article illustrating the left’s apparent shock at the connection.

“The trail of donations shows a series of blurred lines when it comes to liberal causes and Democratic politics,” the article read. “Often those missions are aligned, but they also sometimes have different and—particularly when it comes to Gaza—conflicting agendas and tactics. And a small group of wealthy heavyweights are often playing an outsize role funding many of them.”

Readers were less than surprised at Politico’s report.

“Not very surprising honestly,” said Chad Gilmartin, former Special Assistant to President Donald Trump.

“It’s crazy pointing out these funders were behind things was a conspiracy theory just a few years ago,” user Rural Revelution said. “Now, Politico is reporting it.”

“2020 called they want their money laundering scheme back,” another user added.

Steve Bannon and Jack Posobiec said that the protests are unrelated to the conflict in Gaza.

The founder and chair of Democratic Jewish Outreach Pennsylvania, Jill Zipin, along with several other experts in associated fields, have insisted that the ongoing protests are not an issue for the Biden team as they seek reelection in November.

“Elections aren’t determined on foreign policy issues,” Zipin told Politico. “The protest movement and the encampments probably won’t be an issue in November, but it’s really hard to say because things can change quickly.”

The experts did admit that if the protests continued through the fall, they may affect Biden’s ability to keep the Oval Office.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
BREAKING: Antifa-Like Group Claims Credit for Terrorist Attack in Portland

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com