Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Trump-Supporting Home Depot Co-Founder Dies Day Before Election

'He will be tremendously missed...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Bernard Marcus / PHOTO: @cnnbrk via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Home Depot co-founder and Republican Party megadonor Bernard Marcus passed away on Monday at 95.

The National Pulse reported that Marcus earned around $7.4 billion. He launched Home Depot with Arthur Blank in 1978. The news source added that as of Tuesday, one of the United States’s leading home improvement retailers has 2,300 locations with a total market capitalization of around $400 billion.

Marcus, a son of Russian Jewish immigrants, was born in Newark, N.J., in 1929. He served as Home Depot’s CEO until 1997 and remained chairman until he retired in 2002.

The news source also reported that Marcus was a well-known Republican supporter who regularly donated to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.

In addition to his financial contributions, Marcus regularly appeared on networks like Fox News to discuss his political views, particularly his concern over the rise of socialism and the declining work ethic and freedom of speech in the United States.

“The entire Home Depot family is deeply saddened by the death of our co-founder Bernie Marcus. He’s left us with an invaluable legacy and the backbone of our company: our values and our culture. He will be tremendously missed,” Home Depot wrote on Twitter, including a link to the webpage on the official website in remembrance of Marcus.

Blank also published a statement about Marcus’s death.

Trump also issued a statement on the passing of Marcus.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, whom Marcus previously supported, also released a statement on Twitter regarding Marcus’s death.

“Rest in Peace to my friend Bernie Marcus, who passed away last night at 95. He was the living embodiment of the American Dream, starting Home Depot as a career change when he was nearly 50. I’m sad he won’t get to see how the story ends today, but I’m grateful for his love of this country and his support of TPUSA along the way. May God bless the Marcus family,” Kirk wrote.

Political commentator Steve Cortez also responded to Marcus’s death.

“Bernie Marcus died. Co-founder of Home Depot and a great American. A patriot who will be missed. Requiescat in Pace,” he wrote.

Senior Writer at Real Clear Investigations also highlighted how successful Home Depot is.

“If you bought a single share of Home Depot stock when it was first offered in 1981, that $12 investment would now be worth over $200,000,” he wrote.

Other people on Twitter also responded to Marcus dying on the eve of the 2024 election.

