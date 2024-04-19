Quantcast
Thursday, April 18, 2024

Soros PAC Wants to Convince White Women to Vote for Dems in 2024

'That’s just wrong...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Alex and George Soros
Alex and George Soros pose for a photo. / IMAGE: @Travis_in_Flint

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) A George Soros-funded PAC is bankrolling a political committee that is trying to convince moderate white women to vote for Democrats in the upcoming 2024 election.

A campaign finance disclosure revealed that Democracy PAC donated $1 million to the One For All Committee, which produces and runs advertisements that persuade “moderate white women” to vote for Democrats in “key battleground states.”

In its past campaigns, One For All has supported Joe Biden, Democratic Senate candidates and Janet Protasiewicz, a Democrat-endorsed Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate.

Federal Election Commission records indicated that all of Democracy PAC’s funds have come either from Soros himself or the Fund for Policy Reform, a political advocacy organization founded and financed by him.

Even though FEC records indicated that the One For All Committee didn’t spend any money on federal political advertisements this election cycle, the organization spent millions between 2020 and 2022 supporting Democrats and opposing Republicans.

The ads that were produced by One for All have focused on topics like access to abortion, the child tax creditCOVID-19 and racial justice, among other things.

One ad that was produced to support 2022 Wisconsin Democratic Senate nominee Mandela Barnes featured a white female nurse who said she “never thought the right to abortion would be overturned.”

“That’s just wrong. This is America, the land of the free,” she said.

In another ad created to support the 2022 Senate candidacy of Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman, a different white woman said that voters should temporarily forget about their economic concerns and vote on social issues.

“We’re not loaded or anything, but I know that we’re going to be okay. We need to vote not just on the economy but on other issues that are really important to us right now, like reproductive freedom and the environment,” she said.

A third ad supported Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign and accused Donald Trump of mishandling the COVID-19 hysteria and reacting too harshly to rioters after the death of George Floyd.

