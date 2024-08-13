Soros Pulls the Strings: Report Exposes His Control Over Prosecutors

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) When leftist billionaire George Soros says jump, his leftist prosecutors ask how high.

This is the bold implication of a bombshell Media Research Center (MRC) report that exposed a disturbing web of Soros-funded prosecutors who dance to the tune of their billionaire benefactor.

The extent of Soros’s control over prosecutors, particularly post-election, had remained largely unreported. He spent a staggering $118 million to exert his influence, MRC reported.

Soros’s $118 million donation included $78 million to 20 leftist non-profits to “coordinate and control the prosecutors” and $40 million to elect them.

🚨 MRC Investigative Report: How the Soros Empire is undermining law and order in America by investing over $117 million to implement a radical progressive agenda across the country. https://t.co/cGNtqfJ8G4 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) August 12, 2024

Tellingly, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James are among these prosecutors. The two Democrats orchestrated what has been widely labeled as a “lawfare” against President Donald Trump.

Also implicated in this network is St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, a radical leftist who defeated Squad member Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., in a Democratic congressional primary.

The damning 33-page report, summarizing nearly 8,000 pages of documents, revealed that Soros-funded non-profits had held at least 51 meetings with these prosecutors.

Non-profits such as Fair and Just Prosecution (FJP), the Vera Institute, the Prosecutors Alliance of California, and the Anti-Defamation League were among those allegedly leading efforts to control the prosecutors.

Some of these meetings were deemed “mandatory,” despite the prosecutors being elected officials who should have been solely accountable to their constituents.

“These documents reveal how the Soros machine effectively employs an army of radicalized government lawyers to tear apart the justice system,” the MRC wrote.

“The result is a crumbling legal system where laws are openly defied by the very people who are paid to enforce them,” the watchdog added.

The report found that the “interconnected” Soros network provided “invaluable political consulting for Soros prosecutors,” including training on how to handle pushback against bail reform.

One of the Soros-affiliated non-profits, Fair and Just Prosecution, even provided “template” press releases for the prosecutors.

According to the MRC, Georgia’s Dekalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston posted a message that copied FJP’s template almost verbatim.

This is just one of many alarming instances that should send chills down Americans’ spines. Read the full report here.