Ron DeSantis Allegedly Won’t Appoint Matt Gaetz for Open Senate Seat

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently reported that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., won’t appoint former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for the open Senate seat after President-elect Donald Trump nominated now former Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for Secretary of State.

The National Review reported that DeSantis’s spokesman did not respond to the news outlet. However, the news source added that its inside source claimed that DeSantis would never appoint Gaetz for the open Senate seat.

“He won’t appoint Matt,” the source told the Review.

Since the source is anonymous and DeSantis officially has not confirmed whether he would or would not appoint Gaetz for the vacant position, it is not clear if the information from the source is accurate.

The recent news came after conservatives suggested that DeSantis should appoint Gaetz after he left his position in Congress.

“With Gaetz having resigned his seat in the House, if the Senate tries to reject his AG confirmation, DeSantis can always appoint Gaetz to fill Rubio’s Senate seat. Would be interesting to see senators have to choose between Gaetz as AG or as their colleague for years to come,” CEO and co-founder of The Federalist, Sean Davis, wrote.

Doctor Robert W. Malone, who was previously censored by the Biden-Harris regime, also supported Gaetz’s becoming a senator.

“As Marco Rubio’s Senate seat has become available – maybe Gov. DeSantis will appoint Matt Gaetz?” he wrote.

Others, however, claimed there was no chance that DeSantis would appoint Gaetz for this position.

“Folks, there is a 0% chance Ron DeSantis is giving Matt Gaetz the Senate seat,” conservative commentator Ian Haworth wrote.

The recent information was released after Trump nominated Gaetz for the Attorney General, which resulted in leftists all around the country freaking out about Trump’s recent decision. Conservatives, on the other hand, celebrated Trump’s pick.

After facing the backlash from the mainstream media and RINOs in the Senate, who promised never to confirm him as Attorney General, Gaetz withdrew from the position.

Trump then nominated former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi for the position, praising her previous record in the Sunshine State.