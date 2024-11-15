Quantcast
Friday, November 15, 2024

‘I Can’t Believe I’m Going To Say This’: Megyn Kelly Changes Tune On Trump Appointee

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Megyn Kelly
Megyn Kelly / IMAGE: Megyn Kelly via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA)  SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly changed her tune on former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., during Thursday’s episode of her radio show with Ruthless podcast co-hosts.

Ruthless co-host Comfortably Smug pointed out that President-elect Donald Trump’s recent appointment of Gaetz as attorney general was meant to signify “there’s a new sheriff in town” to counter the Biden administration’s politicized U.S. Department of Justice.

Kelly, who previously criticized Gaetz over the ousting of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, admitted she warmed up to Trump’s pick.

“I can’t believe I’m going to say this, but I agree with you, Smug,” the radio host said. “I was never really a Matt Gaetz fan, I was never really a huge Matt Gaetz person at all.”

She added beside McCarthy’s ousting, she hadn’t really thought about Gaetz.

Kelly defended Gaetz by saying the sex-trafficking allegations against him have not been proven nor have they resulted in any charges.

“If you are Donald Trump and your chosen attorney general had turned you over to Robert Muller who then ruined your first term as president with a bunch of bulls**t, then you leave office and then the next guy’s attorney general is behind not one, but two criminal prosecutions of you — and his DOJ is cooperating with not one, but two state prosecutions of you in a bridge that’s never been crossed in our 250-year history as a nation — then I too might prize loyalty to me above all other qualities and go with a guy like Matt Gaetz,” Kelly said. “Who can blame Trump for trying to pick the most loyal soldier he can find for this position?”

Kelly later praised Trump for selecting Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., as secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The SiriusXM star admitted Noem was not her favorite following a scandal revealing the South Dakota governor put down her dog but said she would back Trump’s judgement.

“If she gets confirmed to this very important position, we are going to have to support her—and I will,” Kelly promised.

Kelly was overjoyed that the “freaks” of the Biden administration would be replaced with candidates more than a step above their qualifications.

“The more I thought about it, the more I kept thinking along the lines of, you know, Tulsi for Liz and what a good trade this was,” she asked to the laughter of her Ruthless guests. “Who in their right mind wouldn’t take Kristi Noem over Rachel Levine?”

Kelly celebrated that “fake women” like Levine would be replaced by real women like Noem.

“Remember Sam Brinton, the luggage thief who was stealing the women’s clothes?” Kelly added. “But even before that came out, he was parading around our government with his bald head and his big, red lips, and his weird clothing, and his—they hired him to work on nuclear regulatory stuff!”

Rumors swirled on social media that Kelly, who appeared with Trump at a rally in the final days of his campaign, could be a contender for the role of Trump’s press secretary.

However, many believe loyal Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt is most likely to lock down the position.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Elon Musk Secretly Spoke w/ Iran after It Disavowed Trump Assassination Plot
Next article
Hacker Gets 5 Yrs. for Stealing, Laundering Roughly $1B in Bitcoin

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com