‘I Can’t Believe I’m Going To Say This’: Megyn Kelly Changes Tune On Trump Appointee

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly changed her tune on former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., during Thursday’s episode of her radio show with Ruthless podcast co-hosts.

Ruthless co-host Comfortably Smug pointed out that President-elect Donald Trump’s recent appointment of Gaetz as attorney general was meant to signify “there’s a new sheriff in town” to counter the Biden administration’s politicized U.S. Department of Justice.

Kelly, who previously criticized Gaetz over the ousting of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, admitted she warmed up to Trump’s pick.

“I can’t believe I’m going to say this, but I agree with you, Smug,” the radio host said. “I was never really a Matt Gaetz fan, I was never really a huge Matt Gaetz person at all.”

She added beside McCarthy’s ousting, she hadn’t really thought about Gaetz.

Kelly defended Gaetz by saying the sex-trafficking allegations against him have not been proven nor have they resulted in any charges.

“If you are Donald Trump and your chosen attorney general had turned you over to Robert Muller who then ruined your first term as president with a bunch of bulls**t, then you leave office and then the next guy’s attorney general is behind not one, but two criminal prosecutions of you — and his DOJ is cooperating with not one, but two state prosecutions of you in a bridge that’s never been crossed in our 250-year history as a nation — then I too might prize loyalty to me above all other qualities and go with a guy like Matt Gaetz,” Kelly said. “Who can blame Trump for trying to pick the most loyal soldier he can find for this position?”

Kelly later praised Trump for selecting Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., as secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The SiriusXM star admitted Noem was not her favorite following a scandal revealing the South Dakota governor put down her dog but said she would back Trump’s judgement.

“If she gets confirmed to this very important position, we are going to have to support her—and I will,” Kelly promised.

Kelly was overjoyed that the “freaks” of the Biden administration would be replaced with candidates more than a step above their qualifications.

“The more I thought about it, the more I kept thinking along the lines of, you know, Tulsi for Liz and what a good trade this was,” she asked to the laughter of her Ruthless guests. “Who in their right mind wouldn’t take Kristi Noem over Rachel Levine?”

Kelly celebrated that “fake women” like Levine would be replaced by real women like Noem.

“Remember Sam Brinton, the luggage thief who was stealing the women’s clothes?” Kelly added. “But even before that came out, he was parading around our government with his bald head and his big, red lips, and his weird clothing, and his—they hired him to work on nuclear regulatory stuff!”

Rumors swirled on social media that Kelly, who appeared with Trump at a rally in the final days of his campaign, could be a contender for the role of Trump’s press secretary.

However, many believe loyal Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt is most likely to lock down the position.

