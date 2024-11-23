Quantcast
Biden Awards Medal of Freedom to Former Planned Parenthood President

'Cecile Richards is anything but honorable. What a disgrace...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden and Cecile Richards / PHOTO: @POTUS via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Joe Biden, who claims to be a Catholic, recently awarded the Medal of Freedom to former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards.

“Today, I had the honor of awarding Cecile Richards the Presidential Medal of Freedom. With absolute courage, she fearlessly leads us forward to be the America we say we are – a nation of freedom,” he wrote.

Biden then praised Richards for participating in the mass murder of unborn babies.

“Through her work to lift up the dignity of workers, defend and advance women’s reproductive rights and equality and mobilize Americans to exercise their power to vote, she has carved an inspiring legacy,” he added.

Richards also responded to Biden’s post by celebrating “abortion rights.”

“Such an honor representing abortion rights and the need for health care for all. @POTUS and @FLOTUS, thank you for all you’ve done to support women’s health and rights. Here’s to the work ahead,” she wrote.

The Hill reported that Richards left Planned Parenthood in 2018 after leading the organization for 12 years to co-found a far-left organization called Supermajority that fights for “gender equity.”

Pro-life activists criticized Biden for giving the award to a woman who was responsible for murdering unborn babies.

“Cecile Richards presided over the abortions of 3.9 million babies as president of Planned Parenthood. She belongs in jail. Not in the White House receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” founder of Live Action Lila Rose wrote.

Rose then stated in another post that Richards was recently diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer, praying that she would become pro-life.

“May her facing her own mortality so intensely help her eyes open to the preciousness of every single life that Planned Parenthood has destroyed,” she wrote.

Co-founder of the Daily Wire, Ben Shapiro, also criticized Biden’s decision, stating that Richards’s legacy is “millions of dead unborn children.”

Senior Editor of the National Review Dan McLaughlin also claimed that Richards is a “merchant of death.”

“Hard to think of a living person who has killed more Americans,” he wrote.

President of Students for Life Kristan Hawkins also pointed out that a person who allowed “3.5 million children [to die] unspeakably cruel deaths in barbaric acts of abortion” should not receive a Medal of Freedom.

“Some of these children’s bodies were then dissected and sold to the highest bidder. Planned Parenthood representatives haggled over prices for livers and brains. Planned Parenthood’s abortions skyrocketed under Richards even as the organization’s number of total clients plummeted year after year. Cecile Richards is anything but honorable. What a disgrace,” she wrote.

