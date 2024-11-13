Quantcast
Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Trump Taps Gaetz for AG, Gabbard for Intelligence Director, and Rubio to Head State Dept.

'Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Wikimedia Commons: Rep. Matt Gaetz

(Ken Silva, Headline USAPresident-elect Donald Trump announced a trio of major appointments Wednesday: Rep. Matt Gaetz to serve as next Attorney General; former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to be the next Director of National Intelligence; and Sen. Marco Rubio to head the State Department.

MAGA diehards expressed excitement for the first two picks, while criticizing Trump’s choice to go with Rubio.

Trump supporters expressed particular enthusiasm for the Gaetz pick, due in large part for his potential to expose government scandals, such as the role FBI informants and provocateurs played in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riot. For example, Gaetz revealed last year that the FBI’s Washington DC office refused to provide other field offices with Jan. 6 surveillance footage on the grounds that it could expose the identities of undercover agents and informants.

“Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department,” Trump said in a statement.

Gabbard, too, has the potential to get to the bottom of government coverups, such as the U.S.-funded biolabs in Ukraine. In 2022, she said there are more than two-dozens bio labs conducting research on deadly pathogens in the midst of a war.

Gabbard would come to the role as somewhat of an outsider compared to her predecessor, Avril Haines who was confirmed by the Senate in 2021 following several years in top national security and intelligence positions.

Gabbard hasn’t worked directly in the intelligence community, though has served on House committees including two years on the Homeland Security Committee. Like others, she has been among Trump’s most popular political surrogates.

While the Gabbard and Gaetz picks were met with MAGA approval, that wasn’t the case with the next Secretary of State, Rubio.

Rubio detractors have noted that he supports funding the war in Ukraine, he supported Joe Biden in the wake of the 2020 election, and that his family has ties to drug dealing and criminal activity.

Observers expect Trump’s appointments to face resistance in the Senate confirmation process—especially with Gaetz, who has many enemies due to his controversial past and the fact that he led the ouster of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last year, among other reasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
