Senior WaPo Editor Reportedly Fired

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently reported that one of the Washington Post’s senior editors was fired.

“Scoop: The Washington Post senior politics editor Dan Eggen is being removed from his post at the end of the year,” independent reporter Lachlan Cartwright wrote before sharing Eggen’s message to his former coworkers.

“In a message to colleagues, he writes: ‘I struggled with how to write this message since there is an element of begging to it that is not particularly attractive. But what the hey: I was informed Monday that I will be removed as senior politics editor at the end of the year. I will leave it to others to explain why.’ Eggen says he is ‘crushed’ by the news,” Cartwright wrote.

Cartwright also stated that he reached out to the Post for comment.

The recent news came after the Post’s leadership decided not to endorse any presidential candidate during the 2024 election. Many people, both conservatives and leftists, were shocked when the newspaper announced that. The Post has been infamous for its far-left bias, which became especially evident after President-elect Donald Trump won the 2016 election.

“We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates,” the newspaper’s publisher and chief executive officer, William Lewis, wrote. “Our job at the Washington Post is to provide … nonpartisan news for all Americans, and thought-provoking, reported views from our opinion team to help our readers make up their own minds.”

After that, Jeff Bezos, the Post’s owner, stated in his op-ed that the newspaper should hire more conservative opinion writers to represent every political point of view.

“Our profession is now the least trusted of all. Something we are doing is clearly not working,” he wrote. “Anyone who doesn’t see this is paying scant attention to reality, and those who fight reality lose.”

However, it didn’t stop a pro-Trump columnist from leaving the Post after working there for many years.