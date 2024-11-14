RINOs May Thwart Shocking Matt Gaetz AG Nomination as Leftists Freak Out

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Republican senators have expressed doubts about President-elect Donald Trump’s blockbuster nomination of former Rep. Matt Gaetz for attorney general, with many hinting at a swift rejection.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said Gaetz’s confirmation in the Republican-led Senate would face a “significant challenge” and called him not “serious,” according to NBC News.

“We need to have a serious attorney general. And I’m looking forward to the opportunity to consider somebody that is serious, Murkowski said. “This one was not on my bingo card.”

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, echoed part of Murkowski’s sentiments, stating, “He’s got his work cut out for him.”

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who lost his bid for majority leader, said the Senate has a “constitutional responsibility,” suggesting that lawmakers may reject the nomination.

“I don’t know the man, other than sort of this public persona,” Cornyn added.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Trump has the “right” to nominate anyone but noted that there would be “lots of questions” about Gaetz.

Meanwhile, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., called Gaetz’s confirmation “a long shot.”

Other anti-Trump critics and left-wing personalities voiced their opposition to Trump’s Gaetz nomination.

John Bolton, for example, called it the “worst cabinet nomination in American history.”

John Bolton just said Matt Gaetz is the "worst nomination for a cabinet position in American history." This confirms that Gaetz is indeed the best and most qualified person to lead the DOJ. President Trump made a revolutionary pick. Inverse Bolton. pic.twitter.com/MfLipxw92I — George (@BehizyTweets) November 14, 2024

Attorney and National Review columnist Ed Whelan echoed Bolton’s criticism on X: “cannot imagine a worse pick for Attorney General than Matt Gaetz.”

Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen called Gaetz “a huge unforced error.”

Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Dispatch, claimed he could not “imagine why someone would vote to confirm Matt Gaetz for host at Red Lobster, never mind Attorney General of the United States.”

Similarly, left-wing critics continue to clutch their pearls over the prospect of Gaetz, a Republican firebrand, leading the infamous DOJ amid growing calls for immediate reform.

Their reactions are below.

If there was any doubt as to whether President Trump would use the DOJ to punish political opponents and undermine the rule of law, his appointment of Matt Gaetz as Attorney General puts that debate to bed.

State AGs are ready to fight for the rule of law. We will not back down. — Attorney General Matt Platkin (@NewJerseyOAG) November 13, 2024

Demanding Senate Republicans back Gaetz as attorney general and Hegseth as Defense Secretary is the 2024 version of forcing Sean Spicer to say it was the largest inauguration crowd ever. These aren't just appointments. They're loyalty tests. The absurdity is the point. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) November 13, 2024

I had dismal expectations for Trump’s appointments, but some in the national security space were decent. Now we get Matt Gaetz for attorney general and Tulsi Gabbard for DNI — and they are nightmares. Not nightmares for liberals but for the rule of law and America’s reputation. — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) November 13, 2024

Don't forget Gaetz under current investigation by House Ethics Committee re sexual misconduct and illicit drug use. He has refused to cooperate w/ it since September, which is very characteristic of his contempt for rule of law. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) November 13, 2024

Matt Gaetz is dangerously unqualified. He is being nominated because he is Trump’s loyal sycophant who cares more about himself than the American people. He will use this position to hide from his own legal troubles, disgrace the rule of law, and do Trump's bidding. — Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) November 13, 2024

BREAKING: President-elect Donald Trump nominates alleged child sex trafficker Matt Gaetz to serve as Attorney General. The Department of Justice will be run by a MAGA predator. The rule of law is shredded. Retweet if you’re horrified. pic.twitter.com/U0mINnhjHq — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) November 13, 2024