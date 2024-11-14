Quantcast
Wednesday, November 13, 2024

RINOs May Thwart Shocking Matt Gaetz AG Nomination as Leftists Freak Out

'This one was not on my bingo card...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., departs after speaking during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Feb. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Republican senators have expressed doubts about President-elect Donald Trump’s blockbuster nomination of former Rep. Matt Gaetz for attorney general, with many hinting at a swift rejection. 

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said Gaetz’s confirmation in the Republican-led Senate would face a “significant challenge” and called him not “serious,” according to NBC News. 

“We need to have a serious attorney general. And I’m looking forward to the opportunity to consider somebody that is serious, Murkowski said. “This one was not on my bingo card.” 

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, echoed part of Murkowski’s sentiments, stating, “He’s got his work cut out for him.” 

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who lost his bid for majority leader, said the Senate has a “constitutional responsibility,” suggesting that lawmakers may reject the nomination.

“I don’t know the man, other than sort of this public persona,” Cornyn added. 

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Trump has the “right” to nominate anyone but noted that there would be “lots of questions” about Gaetz.

Meanwhile, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., called Gaetz’s confirmation “a long shot.” 

Other anti-Trump critics and left-wing personalities voiced their opposition to Trump’s Gaetz nomination. 

John Bolton, for example, called it the “worst cabinet nomination in American history.” 

Attorney and National Review columnist Ed Whelan echoed Bolton’s criticism on X: “cannot imagine a worse pick for Attorney General than Matt Gaetz.”

Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen called Gaetz “a huge unforced error.” 

Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Dispatch, claimed he could not “imagine why someone would vote to confirm Matt Gaetz for host at Red Lobster, never mind Attorney General of the United States.” 

Similarly, left-wing critics continue to clutch their pearls over the prospect of Gaetz, a Republican firebrand, leading the infamous DOJ amid growing calls for immediate reform.

Their reactions are below.

 

 

 

 

 

