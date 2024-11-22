Trump Nominates Ex-Fla. Attorney Gen. Pam Bondi to Replace Gaetz

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump nominated former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, a trusted campaign surrogate and former White House legal adviser during his first presidential term, to replace former Rep. Matt Gaetz as his nominee for U.S. attorney general late Thursday.

“Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families,” Trump said in a statement.

He touted her work fighting drug trafficking in particular, which led him to appoint her to the Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission during his first term.

Bondi’s work as the head nation’s top law-enforcement official, however, will be of a much different nature, with Trump simultaneously working to root out the deep-state corruption embedded in the permanent bureaucracy and to hold accountable those who have run rampant in abusing the justice system during the Biden administration.

“For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans – Not anymore,” Trump wrote. “Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again.”

Bondi, if confirmed, would be the third woman to officially hold the job, following Bill Clinton appointee Janet Reno and Barack Obama appointee Loretta Lynch.

Sally Yates, an Obama surrogate, served as acting AG for 10 days after Trump first assumed office in his prior term. She was later revealed to have been part of the cabal that had plotted against him to undermine his administration as part of the Russia-collusion hoax.

Bondi hit the campaign trail with Trump, where she called out billionaire Kamala Harris supporter Mark Cuban at a rally in Greensboro, N.C., just days before the election over his misogynist claim on The View that Trump did not surround himself with intelligent women.

“I was a prosecutor—I was a homicide prosecutor for 18 years, and I was Florida’s first female attorney general,” Bondi said.

“And I was special adviser to Donald Trump’s Office of White House Counsel, but most importantly, I’m his friend,” she continued. “And I was in that White House, and we all know he surrounded himself with a lot of brilliant women.”

Ben Sellers is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.