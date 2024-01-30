Nicki Minaj Takes Note as Ben Shapiro Rap Song Hits No. 1

(Headline USA) Rapper Nicki Minaj congratulated conservative commentator Ben Shapiro last week after a rap song in which he was featured hit the top spot on iTunes, the Daily Wire reported.

Shapiro made an appearance in Tom MacDonald’s song “Facts,” and in it joked that Minaj should “take notes” on his rapping skills.

He later tagged Minaj in a tweet showing the song climbing the iTunes charts.

“Hey, [@NICKIMINAJ, it’s great to join you atop the iTunes rap charts. Sorry, correction, you’re a few slots lower.”

Shapiro and MacDonald went on to hit the No. 1 spot, prompting a response from Minaj.

“Ben Shapiro put out a diss record. He said his comment sections are filled with woke Karens. The song is #1 on US iTunes. What is [really] happening & who is that other man rapping???? Is this real life??!! He said ‘Nicki take some notes,’ nah,” she wrote.

Ben Shapiro? Ben Shapiro is #1 on iTunes? 😭 this better be a good edit. BARBZ if y’all don’t quit playin!!! -onika https://t.co/t1anJQuwry — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 27, 2024

Minaj then offered her congratulations to Shapiro.

“I just listened to it @benshapiro not bad. Congrats on #1,” she wrote. “But it def sounds like Roman’s Revenge when the beat first came in…idk.”

I just listened to it @benshapiro not bad. Congrats on #1. But it def sounds like Roman’s Revenge when the beat first came in…idk — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 27, 2024

“Roman’s Revenge” is one of the rapper’s hit songs.

Minaj has since come under fire from the Left for engaging with Shapiro.

“I love Nicki but this is straight up embarrassing. Ben Shapiro has been the biggest advocate against rap music for YEARS and he drops the most awful verse ever and as a JOKE to the genre. Straight up embarrassing for all three parties,” one user wrote on Twitter.

I love Nicki but this is straight up embarrassing. Ben Shapiro has been the biggest advocate against rap music for YEARS and he drops the most awful verse ever and as a JOKE to the genre. Straight up embarrassing for all three parties https://t.co/mjs2aKHxNh pic.twitter.com/KCim5YbsSO — Ben 🌵 (@Ben902102721) January 28, 2024

Left-wing pundit Marc Lamont Hill also weighed in: “Ben says that rap isn’t real music. His song mocks Black women and pathologizes Black men. He disrespects the LGBTQ community. He clowns your rap peers. He’s not trying to make hip hop music. He’s making a mockery of us. I appreciate you being gracious. But he doesn’t deserve your valuable stamp or respect, my sister.”