Quantcast
Tuesday, April 30, 2024

1619 Project Creator Says $100M Harvard Reparations Pledge Isn’t Enough

'A true investment would be hundreds of millions more...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Nikole Hannah-Jones
Nikole Hannah-Jones / IMAGE: CBS This Morning

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) The primary author of The 1619 Project recently criticized Harvard University’s $100 million reparations plan to remedy the school’s past associations with slavery, despite that there are no more black people alive today who were directly affected by slavery.

During a speech at the school’s “Legacy of Slavery Symposium” in Cambridge, Mass., on Apr. 23, 2024, Nikole Hannah-Jones described Harvard’s $100 million “Legacy of Slavery” pledge as a “joke,” the Harvard Crimson reported.

She called the $100 million commitment a “rounding error” during her speech about Harvard’s pledge to address the effects of slavery, adding that “no reckoning has occurred,” according to the news source.

“A true investment would be hundreds of millions more,” Hannah-Jones said.

According to Hannah-Jones, Harvard’s pledge was especially insufficient because of its alleged past of ignoring the problems caused by the institution of slavery.

The far-left racial activist explained in an interview with the Crimson that she also was concerned about where the money was being spent and whether it was actually being used to effectively counter the perceived aftereffects of slavery.

“If you are serious about an acknowledgment and trying to repair, transparency is the number one thing because why would people trust an institution with this history to do the right thing,” she told the Crimson.

However, “hundreds of millions more” of American dollars as reparations wouldn’t be enough as well for the leftist radicals like Hannah-Jones who also suggested that buildings dedicated to historical figures with any connections to slavery should be altered.

“Absolutely these should be renamed. We have to say that we are not going to hold up people who were engaged in one of the worst human rights atrocities in the history of the world,” she said.

In the conclusion of her speech, Hannah-Jones advocated for a “lineage-based affirmative action program” and for there to be a “substantial sum” of Harvard’s endowment donated to historically black colleges.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Made 148 Mistakes During 2024 Public Remarks, White House Says
Next article
Biden Officials May Import ‘Refugees’ from Hamas-Governed Gaza

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com