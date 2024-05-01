‘Cringey’ Drew Barrymore Begs Kamala To Be ‘Momala of the Country’ in Fawning Interview

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Actress Drew Barrymore earned a new role as Vice President Kamala Harris’s No. 1 fangirl following an awkward interview on her eponymous, CBS-produced daytime talk show.

During the widely lambasted interview—which was taped last week after an unfortunate episode involving Harris’s Secret Service detail—the former E.T. star gushed over the deeply unpopular veep, calling her the “momala of the country,” according to Decider.

Even leftist outlet the Daily Beast admitted it was the “cringiest thing you’ll see this week.”

Barrymore started by pointing out that only women were allowed in the audience that morning, displaying the unfettered female empowerment taking place in the studio.

She followed up by asking Harris about her relationship with her stepchildren, Ella and Cole, and what it was like meeting them for the first time.

“First of all I’ll tell you, we kind of don’t use the term ‘step,'” Harris replied.

“I love Disney; however, Disney kind of messed that up for a lot of us over the years,” she continued, referring to the woke groomer corporation’s frequent use of the wicked step-mother trope in classic fairy-tale movies like Cinderella and Snow White. “… Their word for me is ‘Momala.'”

Harris then told the story of how she and her now husband, Doug Emhoff, dated for a while before she met his kids.

“His parents have been married 65 years,” she began.

“I am a child of divorced parents, and he didn’t fully understand what I understood in terms of my own lived experience,” she continued, adding that she was none too eager to meet her boyfriend’s extra baggage for that reason. “Children create such attachment, and until I was sure that he and I had something that was real, I didn’t want to do that to the kids.”

Barrymore lauded Harris for her integrity in such a complicated, emotional situation.

Harris also explained that she is friends with her husband’s ex-wife, Kristen, and they all “respect” one another.

Barrymore, sitting very close to Harris, then took her hands.

“I keep thinking in my head that we all need a mom. I’ve been thinking that we really all need a tremendous hug in the world right now,” she said as she slid in closer to the politician. “But in our country, we need you to be Momala of the country.”

The audience greeted this line with uproarious applause.

“Oh. Yeah. I mean… Yeah. No,” Harris replied.

Twitter users had a field day with the moment, with many users astounded by previously undiscovered levels of cringe.

I don’t need a mom I have one! The country needs competent people to represent what we want done, not take care of us! I can take care of myself! — CriticalThink 🇺🇸 (@CriticalxThink) April 29, 2024

Huge for Kamala Harris. This is the first video where she wasn’t the cringiest person. — David Cone (@davidadamcone) April 30, 2024

the look on her face when shes told that says it all tbh she even looks terrified — Moak (@legendarydegn) April 29, 2024

Radio show host Howard Stern recently made similar comments to President Joe Biden, referring to him as “father of the country.”

Both politicians have drawn considerable criticism from serious media outlets for their refusal to do hard-hitting interview, instead favoring heavily scripted propaganda.

Only two presidents—Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon—have had fewer press conferences than Biden, who averages 11 per year. And unlike any prior president, Biden has made it obvious that he uses cheat sheets to call on reporters whose questions have been pre-vetted to prevent the president from going off message.

Barrymore, a former drug-addict, has previously made her political views clear with interview subjects such as twice-failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who likewise received a disproportionate amount of dotage relative to her accomplishments.