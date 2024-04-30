Quantcast
Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Stefanik Calls for Ethics Probe into Jack Smith for Attempted Election Interference

'Jack Smith’s actions brought disrepute to the Justice Department and the federal government as a whole, and he should face discipline appropriately...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Elise Stefanik and Donald Trump
Elise Stefanik and Donald Trump / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., filed an ethics complaint against special counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday, asking the Justice Department to investigate him for violating the agency’s policies on election interference.

In a letter sent to the DOJ’s Office of Professional Responsibility, Stefanik accused Smith of “abusing the resources of the federal government to unlawfully interfere with the 2024 presidential election” by prosecuting former President Donald Trump.

Smith has filed charges against Trump in two separate cases, one for mishandling classified information, and the other for the former president’s alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising at the U.S. Capitol.

Stefanik argued that Smith has used his authority as special counsel not just to bring the charges against Trump, but also in an effort to expedite the cases’ timelines.

“Jack Smith’s multiple attempts to rush to trial the federal January 6th case against President Trump violated long-standing, explicit Justice Department policy,” she wrote.

“Further, Jack Smith’s repeated violations of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia’s stay of proceedings are a lawless breach of trial ethics and lawyerly conduct,” she continued. “Jack Smith’s actions brought disrepute to the Justice Department and the federal government as a whole, and he should face discipline appropriately.”

Smith’s Jan. 6 case has been delayed as the Supreme Court weighs Trump’s argument that he is immune to criminal prosecution for actions taken while in the White House.

The high court’s hearing last week offered strong indications that it would be sent back down to the appellate level for further consideration, which likely means it would not be heard prior to the November election. If Trump wins, it thus has a strong chance of being dismissed altogether.

Smith has petitioned the justices multiple times to reject Trump’s immunity claims so he can move forward with the trial before the election.

Stefanik pointed out that even if the Supreme Court had not been asked to weigh in on the Jan. 6 case, Smith’s timeline still would have been unprecedented.

“There exist approximately thirteen million pages of discovery for President Trump to review, plus thousands of hours of camera footage,” she wrote.

“Prosecutors bringing a case of this complexity—with so many consequential and novel legal issues to sort out—would normally never seek to bring it to trial within five months,” she continued. “The only reason to push for such an early trial date was to work to get the case tried before the November election, and the Justice Department Manual clearly forbids Jack Smith from taking any action on that basis.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Seinfeld Blames ‘Extreme Left’ And ‘PC Crap’ for Killing Comedy
Next article
House Dems Rally to Rescue Johnson, Igniting ‘Democrat Speaker’ Moniker

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com