Quantcast
Monday, January 29, 2024

Leaker of Trump’s Taxes Hit w/ 5-Year Sentence

'Today’s sentence sends a strong message...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Charles Littlejohn, leaker of Trump's taxes. (Source: C-SPAN / Jan. 29, 2024)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The former IRS consultant responsible for the illegal disclosure of former President Donald Trump’s tax records has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for the heinous crime, federal prosecutors announced on Monday. 

Charles Littlejohn received the maximum statutory sentence, a decision described by Judge Ana Reyes as a response to an “egregious” crime, according to Politico. The outlet reported that Reyes condemned Littlejohn’s actions, describing them as “an attack on our constitutional democracy.” 

Reyes emphasized: “When you target the sitting president of the United States, you’re targeting the office and when you’re targeting the office of the president of the United States, you’re targeting democracy — you’re targeting our constitutional system of government.”

In October 2023, Littlejohn confessed to providing Trump’s private tax returns of Trump to the New York Times and ProPublica, both known for their biased coverage of conservatives. He pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized disclosure of tax return information. 

“Charles Littlejohn abused his position as a consultant at the Internal Revenue Service by disclosing thousands of Americans’ federal tax returns and other private financial information to news organizations,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri.

“He violated his responsibility to safeguard the sensitive information that was entrusted to his care, and now he is a convicted felon,” Argentieri added. “Today’s sentence sends a strong message that those who violate laws intended to protect sensitive tax information will face significant punishment.” 

Littlejohn worked at the IRS from 2017 until 2021. Federal prosecutors said that he used “broad search parameters designed to conceal the true purpose of his queries.” He then “uploaded the tax returns to a private website in order to avoid IRS protocols established” to detect potential violations. 

Between August and October 2019, Littlejohn funneled the documents to the Times, which subsequently published anti-Trump pieces in September 2020. Littlejohn also stole the tax returns of “thousands of the nation’s wealthiest individuals.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Nicki Minaj Takes Note as Ben Shapiro Rap Song Hits No. 1
Next article
‘Law & Order’ Show Receives Backlash for Saying White Woman Should Drop Charges Against Her Black Rapist

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com