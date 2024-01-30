Quantcast
Monday, January 29, 2024

AOC Admits Biden Could Be Doing ‘More’ To Win Voters

'I believe we have a strong vision that we can run on. I think we can do more...'

(Headline USA) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., admitted this week that President Joe Biden should be doing “more” to win voters as he continues to fall behind former President Donald Trump in the polls.

Ocasio–Cortez said voters don’t want to just listen to the personal jabs between Biden and Trump.

“I believe we have a strong vision that we can run on,” she said during an interview on Sunday with NBC’s Meet the Press, before adding, “I think we can do more.

The answer came in response to a question from host Kristen Welker as concerns about the president’s trailing polls and advanced age begin coming to the forefront of many Democrats’ minds.

“You have said in the past that it’s not enough to Democrats to just talk about what they are running against,” Welker began. “Do you think, in this very moment, President Biden is doing a good enough job explaining to voters why they should vote for him and not just against former President Trump?”

Ocasio–Cortez admitted few know enough about the Left’s “vision,” saying Biden should be bullish on providing free healthcare and college education for Americans.

“I think we need to be talking more about health care,” she said. “Of course, me, as a progressive, I want to see the age of Medicare drop, whether it’s to 50 as the president has discussed earlier or to zero, as is my preference,” she continued “… We can talk even more about the fact that public colleges and universities should be tuition-free or reduced.”

Still, Ocasio–Cortez claimed she believes Biden is the strongest candidate for Democrats to put against Trump—at least in the current Democratic field, which includes self-help guru Marianne Williamson and Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn.

She also praised Biden for making radical commitments to abortion activists.

“For what it’s worth, the president has said, ‘If you give me the House, and if you give me the Senate and reelect me to the presidency, we will codify abortion rights and the right to choose in this country,” Ocasio–Cortez noted

“We’ll codify reproductive rights.’” she continued. “I think we can do more.”

